RCMP Arrested Naked Driver Who Stole Cars and Went on Hit and Run Spree

RCMP arrested a naked man this week, after he stole cars and went on a hit and run spree.

Police were first alerted of the incident Sunday morning, when someone reported a break and enter in South Surrey.

The resident’s vehicle was also taken at this time. Police received two more calls, as someone had stolen license plates on two different vehicles. Then the vehicle, with the stolen plates, had crashed into a fence on 73rd Avenue.

The stolen car then arrived in Langley at about 10:30 am, said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko. This was after RCMP received several reports of an erratic driver and multiple collisions.

“It is really lucky that no one was hurt,” Sturko said.

Within this time, a Langley resident caught video images of the naked driver. He had abandoned the vehicle and ran around a field near the road.

The 26-year-old man hid behind some tree branches for a few minutes, before running back and climbing into the car. He was wearing shoes in the video, but nothing more.

Police caught the driver after he crashed through a fence at 11 am in Surrey. The man tried to flee on foot, but Surrey and Langley RCMP, along with police dog team members, surrounded him.

He was arrested unharmed and now faces several charges, including break and enter, flight from police and theft.

