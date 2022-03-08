Burnaby Just Got a New Hot Spot Restaurant With 90 Ingredients

A new hot pot restaurant recently opened in Burnaby and it lets customers build their own pots, and then pay by weight.

Big Way Hot Pot on 4300 Kingsway St. has eight varieties of broth and 90 different meat and vegetable ingredients on offer.

RELATED: Where To Find The Best AYCE Sushi In Metro Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocoviv (@chocoviv)

There is also a complimentary sauce bar, and each patron gets a free waffle cone of milk tea flavoured ice-cream.

You can also opt-in for a boozy milk tea or bubble tea.

The new restaurant is open until midnight, and boasts no MSG in any of their broths.

You Might Also Like:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.