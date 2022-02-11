Sushi is one of Vancouver’s top dining choices and it’s easy to see why. Being on the coast, the city knows a thing or two about the art of sushi.
And sometimes you just need to indulge in all the sashimi, nigiri and sushi rolls you can handle.
Discover one of these must-try spots for all-you-can-eat sushi in Metro Vancouver.
RELATED: The 9 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants Across Metro Vancouver
Best AYCE Sushi in Metro Vancouver
Shabusen Yakiniku House
View this post on Instagram
Get your fill of all-you-can-eat sushi and Korean-style BBQ prepared on your very own tabletop grill. This joint also whips up a variety of other popular Japanese-inspired dishes. One thing is for sure, you definitely won’t leave here hungry.
Address: 755 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Shin Ka Gyuu
View this post on Instagram
Whether you’re craving Atlantic salmon, spot prawn, tako wasabi, ebi aburi oshi sushi or hamachi, this place has got it all (and of course, it’s unlimited). They also serve up some incredible cooked items on their AYCE menu, like their chicken karaage, takoyaki and gyoza.
Address: 1428 W Broadway, Vancouver
Tomokazu
View this post on Instagram
Head to Tomokazu for a filling AYCE meal for either lunch or dinner. Their menu includes all the usual favourites, like miso soup, salmon sushi, inari, california rolls, spicy tuna rolls, chicken teriyaki, spring rolls, yam tempura and more. They even have an assorted selection of poke.
Address: 1128 W Broadway, Vancouver
Kisho Poppo
View this post on Instagram
Visit this popular eatery in Richmond, whipping up all-you-can-eat sushi, sashimi and other beloved Japanese dishes. They have a wide variety of delicious rolls, including their California, dynamite, prawn tempura, salmon tempura and spicy tuna rolls.
Address: #1060-11660 Steveston Hwy, Richmond
Richmond Ninkazu
View this post on Instagram
This AYCE sushi restaurant in Richmond is a must for those who can’t seem to get enough sushi in their lives. Order their spicy tuna cone, tamago sushi, garlic butter mussels, chopped scallop sushi, salmon maki, BC roll and much, much more.
Address: #1488-8388 Capstan Way, Richmond
Sushi Nordel
View this post on Instagram
This Surrey sushi spot has an all-you-can-eat menu for both lunch and dinner. Order up some of their salmon and avocado rolls, tuna nigiri, spicy salmon sashimi, pork gyoza, prawn tempura, beef teriyaki, chicken yakisoba and more.
Address: #125-12080 Nordel Way, Surrey
Ilukjo Sushi & BBQ
View this post on Instagram
Check out this buffet specializing in both Japanese and Korean fare, and of course, all-you-can-eat sushi for both lunch and dinner. Their menu has everything from salmon and tuna sashimi and inari to volcanic yam sushi rolls.
Address: 15188 Fraser Hwy, Surrey
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.