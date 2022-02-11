Sushi is one of Vancouver’s top dining choices and it’s easy to see why. Being on the coast, the city knows a thing or two about the art of sushi.

And sometimes you just need to indulge in all the sashimi, nigiri and sushi rolls you can handle.

Discover one of these must-try spots for all-you-can-eat sushi in Metro Vancouver.

Best AYCE Sushi in Metro Vancouver

Shabusen Yakiniku House

Get your fill of all-you-can-eat sushi and Korean-style BBQ prepared on your very own tabletop grill. This joint also whips up a variety of other popular Japanese-inspired dishes. One thing is for sure, you definitely won’t leave here hungry.

Address: 755 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Shin Ka Gyuu

Whether you’re craving Atlantic salmon, spot prawn, tako wasabi, ebi aburi oshi sushi or hamachi, this place has got it all (and of course, it’s unlimited). They also serve up some incredible cooked items on their AYCE menu, like their chicken karaage, takoyaki and gyoza.

Address: 1428 W Broadway, Vancouver

Tomokazu

Head to Tomokazu for a filling AYCE meal for either lunch or dinner. Their menu includes all the usual favourites, like miso soup, salmon sushi, inari, california rolls, spicy tuna rolls, chicken teriyaki, spring rolls, yam tempura and more. They even have an assorted selection of poke.

Address: 1128 W Broadway, Vancouver

Kisho Poppo

Visit this popular eatery in Richmond, whipping up all-you-can-eat sushi, sashimi and other beloved Japanese dishes. They have a wide variety of delicious rolls, including their California, dynamite, prawn tempura, salmon tempura and spicy tuna rolls.

Address: #1060-11660 Steveston Hwy, Richmond

Richmond Ninkazu

This AYCE sushi restaurant in Richmond is a must for those who can’t seem to get enough sushi in their lives. Order their spicy tuna cone, tamago sushi, garlic butter mussels, chopped scallop sushi, salmon maki, BC roll and much, much more.

Address: #1488-8388 Capstan Way, Richmond

Sushi Nordel

This Surrey sushi spot has an all-you-can-eat menu for both lunch and dinner. Order up some of their salmon and avocado rolls, tuna nigiri, spicy salmon sashimi, pork gyoza, prawn tempura, beef teriyaki, chicken yakisoba and more.

Address: #125-12080 Nordel Way, Surrey

Ilukjo Sushi & BBQ

Check out this buffet specializing in both Japanese and Korean fare, and of course, all-you-can-eat sushi for both lunch and dinner. Their menu has everything from salmon and tuna sashimi and inari to volcanic yam sushi rolls.

Address: 15188 Fraser Hwy, Surrey

