Burger King Is Now Offering Kraft Dinner Bites For The Ultimate Collab

Burger King and Kraft Dinner is the duo we never even knew we needed but now we’ve got it. The fast food chain is now offering what it calls KD Bites at select locations across Canada.

The two brands have been teasing this collaboration over the last couple days when they switched their logos on social media.

KD Bites are made up of the cheesy Kraft Dinner everyone knows and loves with a crispy coating. They may just be the ultimate comfort food if you’re spending a lot of time in quarantine.

You can get them in-store or through various delivery apps, including UberEats, Skip The Dishes and DoorDash.

But they’re available for a limited-time only so if you want to sink your teeth into these, you have to act quick.

KD Bites at Burger King

When: Available now for a limited-time only

Where: Select Burger King locations across Canada

