BC Road Trips To Check Off Your Bucket List In 2022

Ready, set, road trip! Pack your bags, gather your friends and plot adventures for 2022 by checking these BC road trips off your bucket list.

BC Road Trips

Hot Springs Circle Route

This stunning road trip takes you on an unforgettable journey with every mile. This one is all about relaxation, taking you to the best hot springs in the province. Soak up the scenery and the springs just outside of Kimberley, at Lussier Hot Springs before moving on to the Fairmont Hot Springs and Radium Hot Springs.

From there you continue your loop around with a stop at Halcyon Hot Springs, Nakusp Hot Springs and Ainsworth Hot Springs. But you can start and end wherever you choose—the entire journey is comprised of 13 natural hot springs along 530 miles.

The Great Northern Circle Route

Set aside about 10 days for this road trip that travels through BC’s lush wilderness and passes by some of its greatest geological wonders.

It takes you through Prince George, Hudson’s Hope, Dawson Creek before heading into to Fort St. John and Watson Lake in the Yukon for a truly Northern experience.

The Sea-to-Sky Highway

Easily one of the most scenic routes you can drive along in BC. The sea-to-sky takes you from Vancouver through to Squamish and onto Whistler.

The region has plenty to take in all seasons of the year—from hiking the Stawamus Chief to soaking in the many pools of the Scandinave Spa. Of course, if you’re into skiing and snowboarding—it’s a no-brainer to hit up Whistler for a weekend.

The Pacific Marine Circle Route

Soak up the coastal side of BC with this route starting in Victoria headed for Sooke, Port Renfrew, Lake Cowichan, Duncan and back.

You can do this scenic tour in a day. But it’s best to give yourself 2-3 days to really enjoy all there is to see. From panoramic views of the Juan de Fuca to the serene Saanich Peninsula—it has a lot to offer.

The Coastal Circle Route

Another road trip soaking up the island life. Take a ferry to Vancouver Island and venture off to Sidney, Victoria, Duncan, Chemainus, Ladysmith and Comox.

Then you hop on another ferry to the Sunshine Coast where you go from Lund to Sechelt and then Gibsons.

