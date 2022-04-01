With spring now in full swing, it’s time to get moving. And what better way to get a workout in than by hitting one of the many scenic trails in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

These lesser known trails are perfect for spring, as they’ll likely be a less crowded option (while still offering up incredible views). Plus, they’re totally worth the drive to get there.

Hidden Hikes in Metro Vancouver

Mount Strachan, North Shore



This gem is one of the lesser-known and therefore, lesser-visited peaks in West Vancouver’s Cypress Provincial Park. The 10.5 km intermediate trail takes about 5.5 hours to complete and has an elevation gain of 550 meters.

While the trek does include some challenging terrain, hikers will be rewarded with unsurpassed views of Howe Sound and the backcountry mountains as far north as Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Two Canyon Loop, North Shore

Discover this easy 8 km hike on the North Shore that takes about three hours to complete. While there are many trails in the region, this one takes hikers through both Lynn Canyon and the Seymour River Canyon.

You’ll pass by several stunning waterfalls, a suspension bridge and many other scenic views along the way.

Crooked Falls, Howe Sound

Take on this 6 km trek in the Howe Sound region sometime this spring. The intermediate hike takes about 3.5 hours to complete and offers stunning scenery every step of the way.

Crooked Falls is a spectacular waterfall that tumbles over several rocks and has incredible views looking directly at the waterfall and at its side.

Bosumarne Falls, Fraser Valley

For a quick and easy hike, opt for this 2.5 km trail in the Fraser Valley that takes about an hour to complete.

The awe-inspiring Bosumarne Falls is a scenic waterfall just a few kilometers from the end of Chilliwack Lake Road. There is a smaller lower falls, but it’s the upper falls that is the most photo-worthy.

Spirit Caves Trail, Fraser Valley

Embark on this intermediate 4.5 km trail in the Fraser Valley that takes about 3.5 hours to complete. The lesser-known trail is located in the town of Yale and leads to an incredible viewpoint looking down at the mighty Fraser River.

Beyond the beautiful viewpoint, there a few small caves nestled amongst the large rocks that make for a great photo-op.

