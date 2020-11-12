This Stanley Park Event Features A Train Ride & Over 3 Million Christmas Lights

Bright Nights in Stanley Park is back on track and set to open later this month.

It’s the 23rd year of the classic holiday tradition where guests can hop on board the miniature train and take in a dazzling display made up of over three million lights in the forest.

Event organizers have several COVID-19 safety measures in place to ensure guests stay safe while having fun.

They include: mandatory masks, directional arrows and hand sanitizer stations throughout the site, as well as Plexiglas barriers.

Bright Nights kicks off Nov. 26th and runs until Jan. 1st. Tickets are $10 per person (plus service fees) and available online in advance only. Due to limited capacity, Bright Nights will not be accepting group bookings. Secure your tickets online here.

Bright Nights

When: Nov. 26th, 2020 to Jan. 1st, 2021

Where: Stanley Park

Cost: $10 plus service fees for all age groups, children ages two and under are free

For more things to do and see in the province, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.