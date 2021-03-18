Canada’s First Micro Community is in BC With Rent Starting at $700

Those who enjoy a simpler way of life may want to be a part of this tight-knit community in B.C. Bluegrass Meadows Micro Village is known as being Canada’s first “micro community.”

It’s made up of a variety of tiny homes that are available to rent out, about a 10-15 minute drive from downtown Terrace.

The unique community was brought to life in 2015, after Terrace faced a rental crisis with zero occupancy.

Residents came up with the tiny home idea in order to offer more home rental options as well as attainable home ownership.

The serene 31 acre property is nestled between the Kalum River and the Nisga’a Highway.

There are more than a dozen fully-functioning tiny houses and cabins currently, but there are plans to add more cabins and sites in the future.

There’s a common area with laundry services and parking is provided next to each home in addition to a parking area.

It’s also in a popular spot for a plethora of outdoor activities, including fishing, golfing, hiking and skiing.

Bluegrass Meadows Micro Village

Home Rentals

Offers monthly rentals of micro homes and cabins (up to 480 sq. ft) from $700 per month

They have a minimum stay period of two months and rental agreements are available up to one year

Site Rentals, Bring Your Own Tiny Home

Existing tiny home owners can rent a site monthly, including services (water, septic, snow removal)

Site rentals are $550/month, which includes services (power, water and sewage)

