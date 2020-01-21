While finding the right job may be getting increasingly harder, BC Business has listed the best B.C. places to work.

The business magazine has released its fifth annual list, where it ranks the places that offer the best opportunities and work-life balance.

RELATED: 8 B.C. Cities Named In Top 25 Most Dangerous Places In Canada

And at the top of the list is Squamish, where the average income is $77,294.

That spot is followed by Whistler and the District of North Vancouver.

“The Sea-to-Sky Corridor owes its strength to several factors, including fast-rising incomes, generous spending on recreation and booming population growth. Squamish edges out Whistler thanks to one of the province’s busiest home construction markets,” states the report.

This year, BC Business took home-building activity into consideration to give a look at the city’s economic fitness, it explained.

Vancouver took a plunge, going from spot number nine to 31. That’s due to high housing costs, longer commute times and mediocre wages for those under 35 years old. (The city also recently placed 41 on best cities in the world).

Eight Factors the Report Considers:

Average household income

Household income for primary earners under 35 years old

Five-year income growth

Average household spending on recreation

Average shelter costs

Five-year population growth and unemployment rate

Average commute time

Average value of primary real estate

House starts per 10,000 residents

Top 20 Places to Work

Squamish Whistler District of North Vancouver Township of Langley Kelowna Prince Rupert City of Langley City of North Vancouver Fort St John Maple Ridge Coquitlam Sechelt Parksville Surrey Nanaimo Delta Terrace Port Coquitlam Salmon Arm Richmond

And the last place on the list of 46 is Port Alberni. Where do you think your city should rank?

For more B.C. news, check out our News section.