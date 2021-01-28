It’s the most wonderful time of year (for foodies). Dine Out Vancouver is set to return Feb. 5 to March 7 and a record-breaking 335 restaurants are taking part in this year’s festivities.

We’ve put together some of the most cost effective dinner options available, with the menus ranging from $15 – $24.

$15 – $24 Dine Out Vancouver Dinner Menus

Afghan Horsemen

Dig into their Dine Out dinner menu at the restaurant or get it to-go. The Middle Eastern joint on Granville Island is offering a must-try $24 menu.

It includes your choice of appetizer, including: Manta (dough wrapped with minced beef & lamb topped with yogurt & tomato sauce), Eggplant Dip (served with pita bread) or Hummus (served with pita bread).

Then choose your entree from the following selections: Lamb Korma (lamb cooked in tomato sauce, basmati rice, salad & pakawra), Lamb Shoulder (with Kabuli rice, pakawra & salad) or Chicken Leg (with rice, sabzi & Pakawra).

End on a sweet note with Baklava, a traditional honey pastry with walnuts & pistachios.

Hundy

Check out this Kitsilano joint for some classic American-style eats. They’re offering a $15 menu where you can start the meal off with a choice of: French Fries, Cabbage Salad or Poutine.

For the main course, sink your teeth into either their Bacon Cheeseburger, Fried Chicken Sandwich or Veggie Burger.

As for dessert—try their Miso Chocolate Cookie or Peanut Pretzel Cookie.

Flying Beaver Bar & Grill

Find this gem near the YVR Airport in Richmond. The popular bar and grill is offering a $24 menu that is available for dine-in or take-out.

Start off with their New England Clam Chowder, Steak Bites or Brussels Sprouts. For the entree, opt for a Seafood Hot Pot, Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken or a Sirloin Steak.

Save room for dessert though, they’re whipping up an incredible Tiramisu. It’s made up of Bailey’s infused ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, cocoa powder, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Kinton Ramen

Dine-in or get take-out at this popular ramen spot near UBC. Kinton Ramen has a $16.99 menu with some delicious comfort food options.

Start off with your choice of: Komi Chicken or Tarutaru Chicken. Entrees include a choice of Pork, Chicken or Vegetarian Ramen, in Miso, Shoyu or Spicy varieties.

Top it off with Black Sesame Cheesecake or Matcha Cheesecake for dessert.

Mary’s On Davie

Head to this bustling diner on Davie Street for some delicious and affordable eats. The $18 menu includes your choice of appetizer, which include: Poutine, Onion Rings or Vegan Chili.

For entrees, they’re serving up a choice of: Fish and Chips, Meatloaf with mashed potatoes or Chicken and Waffles.

Of course they save the best for last with two dessert offerings to choose from: Apple Turnover with ice cream and a caramel drizzle or Strawberry Mousse with a shortbread crumble and whipped cream.

Heritage Asian Eatery

This spot in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood is offering their Dine Out Menu for both dine-in and take-out.

The $15 menu includes your choice of any two BBQ on rice dishes. Then you can finish the meal off with their traditional dessert of One Black Sesame Ball.

Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub

Head to this pub in Stanley Park to enjoy a $23 Dine Out dinner menu.

Start off with a Crispy Maple Pork Belly with a spicy mustard and radish. For the entree, they’re offering a Calamari Burger with tzatziki, red onion and mint served with French fries.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with their dessert offering, a decadent Warm S’mores Peanut Butter Brownie.

Popina Canteen



Find this restaurant right along the scenic Granville Island waterfront. It’s offering a $15 menu of casual eats perfect for a day out and about.

It includes: Crispy Shoestring French Fries with Popina’s special seasoning blend and your choice of entree. They include: Crispy Free Run Chicken Sandwich with a honey hot sauce, Grass Fed BC Beef Cheeseburger or a House Made Falafel Sandwich.

Last but not least, for dessert indulge in your choice of a Puffcream (which is what they’re best known for).

