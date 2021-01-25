Here’s The 335 Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Vancouver This Year

Metro Vancouver, let’s dine out.

The much anticipated announcement of Dine Out Vancouver 2021 is finally here. This year, despite all conditions, promises not to disappoint with a whopping 335 restaurants in the line-up. Restaurants are located all over the Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2021 will mark the 19th year of the ever popular Dine Out Vancouver festival.

The festival has announced the record-breaking list of restaurants that are participating, starting this February.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at restaurants in and around Metro Vancouver, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

Mark Your Calendars

Dine Out Vancouver runs from February 5 to March 7.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20, $30, or $40 (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2021 Restaurants

Here is the full list of 335 eateries you can try.

1931 gallery bistro 75 West Coast Grill Afghan Horsemen Restaurant Afghan Kitchen South Surrey Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek Arms Reach Bistro Ask for Luigi Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge Baci Ristorante Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Davie Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Denman Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Robson Banter Room Bar Gobo Barney’s on Granville Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar Bartholomew Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar Beetbox Bellaggio Cafe – Hornby Street Bellaggio Wine Bar – Vancouver Convention Centre Bells & Whistles – Dunbar Street Bells & Whistles – Fraser Street BeSIDE Forage BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina BierCraft Cambie BierCraft Commercial BierCraft Wesbrook Big Feast Bistro Bimini Neighborhood Pub Bin 4 Burger Lounge Bistro Sakana Bistro Verde Black + Blue Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant Bodega On Main Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Bovine Rice Bowls Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen Bravo Cucina Ristorante Bread and Butter Cafe Brewhall Bridges Restaurant, Bistro & Bar Britannia Brewing (Steveston) Brix & Mortar Browns Socialhouse – Guildford Browns Socialhouse – Ironwood Browns Socialhouse – Langley Centre Browns Socialhouse Panorama (Surrey) Browns Socialhouse QE Theatre Browns Socialhouse Sunshine Hills Browns Socialhouse Surrey Centre Browns Socialhouse Tsawwassen Bufala Edgemont Bufala Kerrisdale Burgoo Bistro – Downtown Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale Burgoo Bistro – Main Street Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey Burnaby Mountain Restaurant Butcher’s Table C|Prime Italian Steak & Wine Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford Cactus Club Cafe – Ash Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam Cactus Club Cafe – Delta Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay Cactus Club Cafe – Langley Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre Cactus Club Cafe – Robson Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown Café Medina Cafe One Cantina Norte Capo & The Spritz Cardero’s Restaurant Catch Kitchen + Bar CAVU Kitchen Bar Chambar Restaurant Chancho Tortilleria Charcoal & Woodz Chewies Steam & Oyster Bar – Kitsilano Chickpea Chop Steakhouse & Bar Cibo Trattoria CinCin Ristorante + Bar COAST Restaurant Cold Tea Restaurant Colony Entertainment District Colony Kitsilano Colony Main Street Colony Northwoods Cuchillo Davie Dosa Company DD MAU Di Beppe Dosanko Restaurant Earls Kitchen & Bar – Fir Street Earls Kitchen & Bar – Robson Earls Kitchen & Bar – Yaletown East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street el Santo Ember Indian Kitchen Espana Restaurant Fable Diner Faculty Brewing Co. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar Farina a Legna Feast The Neighbourhood Table Five Sails Flying Beaver Bar & Grill Forage Four Olives Restaurants Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar Freebird Table & Bar Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar Fufu Cafe Gino’s Restaurant Glass House Estate Winery Glowbal Golden Seafood Restaurant Gramercy Grill Grand Chinese Yaletown Restaurant Granville Room Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen Gusto A Taste Of Italy Guu Garden Gyoza Bar Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway H Tasting Lounge Harbour Oyster + Bar Harold’s Kitchen and Bar Hart House Restaurant Hawksworth Restaurant Heritage Asian Eatery – Broadway Hikari Cafe Holts Café Honey Salt Hook Seabar Hotpot Palace Hundy Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street Ignite Pizzeria Express – Gastown Indian Delicacy Italian Tomato Restaurant Izakaya Gon’s Jamjar Canteen Jingle Bao Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House Jules Kinton Ramen Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Starlight Kobe Japanese Steak House Koerner’s Pub Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – UBC La Piazza Dario Ristorante L’Abattoir Ladurée Las Margaritas Restaurante Le Crocodile Restaurant Lift Bar Grill View LOT185 Café + Wine Bar Lucky Taco Luppolo Brewing Company M!la Plant Based Maenam Mahony & Sons – Burrard Landing Mahony & Sons – Stamps Landing Mak N Ming Mary’s on Davie MASA Japanese Restaurant Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines Miku Restaurant Milestones – Abbotsford Milestones – Coquitlam Milestones – Guildford Milestones – Langley Milestones – Southpoint Milestones – Tsawwassen Minami Restaurant MIXT Lobby Lounge Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Davie Street Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Langley Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Richmond Nando’s Flame-Grilled Chicken – Davie Street Notch 8 Restaurant & Bar Nuba – Gastown Nuba – Kitsilano Nuba – Yaletown Oak & Thorne Ophelia P2B bistro & bar Pacific Yacht Charters OTB Catering Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar Pepino’s Spaghetti House Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar Pizzeria Spacca Napoli Popina Canteen Popina Cantina Portobello Ristorante Potluck Hawker Eatery Pourhouse RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub Riverway Restaurant Robba da Matti – West End Robba da Matti – Yaletown Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Main Street Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar – Broadway Romer’s – Kitsilano Romer’s – Port Moody Romer’s – River District S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro Say Mercy! Sciué Italian Bakery Caffé Seaside Provisions Seasons in The Park Shady Island Seafood Bar & Grill Shaughnessy restaurant Showcase Restaurant & Bar Sing Sing Smoke & Bones BBQ Social Sopra Sotto Pizzeria – Burnaby Sopra Sotto Pizzeria – Commercial Drive Sprezzatura Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub Steamworks Brewing Company Storm Crow Alehouse Street Auntie Aperitivo House Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge Tacofino – Hastings Tacofino – Kitsilano Tacofino – Oasis Tacofino – Ocho Tacofino Taco Bar – Downtown Vancouver Tacofino – Yaletown Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village Tap & Barrel – Shipyards The Acorn The American The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock The Buck & Ear The Cheese inn The Cheshire Cheese Restaurant and Bar The Cider House The Ellis The Flying Pig – Gastown The Flying Pig – Olympic Village The Flying Pig – Yaletown The French Table Bistro The Greek by Anatoli The Greek Gastown The Henry The Italian Kitchen The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown The Lamplighter Public House The Lobby Restaurant & Lounge The Mackenzie Room The Met Bar and Grill The Rise Eatery The Roost The Sandbar Restaurant The Shoestring Cafe The Three Brits Public House The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar The Victor The Yaletown Brewing Co. The Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen Time & Place Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant Torafuku Townhall Abbotsford Townhall Langley Townhall Maple Ridge Townhall South Surrey Trattoria – Burnaby Trattoria – Kitsilano Trattoria – Park Royal Tutto Restaurant & Bar Twisted Fork Vaades The Indian Restaurant Vij’s Village Taphouse Water St. Cafe West Oak Restaurant Whiskey Six BBQ Yokohama Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar Yuu Japanese Tapas

You can browse each restaurant by menu price, neighbourhood, cuisine, or by name and get taken to book your reservations directly on the Dine Out Vancouver site.

Happy dining.

