Here’s The 335 Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Vancouver This Year

Christina Chandra | January 25, 2021
Dine out Vancouver 2021
Metro Vancouver, let’s dine out.

The much anticipated announcement of Dine Out Vancouver 2021 is finally here. This year, despite all conditions, promises not to disappoint with a whopping 335 restaurants in the line-up. Restaurants are located all over the Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.

2021 will mark the 19th year of the ever popular Dine Out Vancouver festival.

The festival has announced the record-breaking list of restaurants that are participating, starting this February.

Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at restaurants in and around Metro Vancouver, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

Mark Your Calendars

Dine Out Vancouver runs from February 5 to March 7.

There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20, $30, or $40 (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.

Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.

List of Dine Out Vancouver 2021 Restaurants

Here is the full list of 335 eateries you can try.

  1. 1931 gallery bistro
  2. 75 West Coast Grill
  3. Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
  4. Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
  5. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
  6. Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
  7. Arms Reach Bistro
  8. Ask for Luigi
  9. Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby
  10. Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley
  11. Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
  12. Baci Ristorante
  13. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano
  14. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway
  15. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Davie
  16. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Denman
  17. Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Robson
  18. Banter Room
  19. Bar Gobo
  20. Barney’s on Granville
  21. Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar
  22. Bartholomew
  23. Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar
  24. Beetbox
  25. Bellaggio Cafe – Hornby Street
  26. Bellaggio Wine Bar – Vancouver Convention Centre
  27. Bells & Whistles – Dunbar Street
  28. Bells & Whistles – Fraser Street
  29. BeSIDE Forage
  30. BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
  31. BierCraft Cambie
  32. BierCraft Commercial
  33. BierCraft Wesbrook
  34. Big Feast Bistro
  35. Bimini Neighborhood Pub
  36. Bin 4 Burger Lounge
  37. Bistro Sakana
  38. Bistro Verde
  39. Black + Blue
  40. Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
  41. Bodega On Main
  42. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
  43. Bovine Rice Bowls
  44. Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen
  45. Bravo Cucina Ristorante
  46. Bread and Butter Cafe
  47. Brewhall
  48. Bridges Restaurant, Bistro & Bar
  49. Britannia Brewing (Steveston)
  50. Brix & Mortar
  51. Browns Socialhouse – Guildford
  52. Browns Socialhouse – Ironwood
  53. Browns Socialhouse – Langley Centre
  54. Browns Socialhouse Panorama (Surrey)
  55. Browns Socialhouse QE Theatre
  56. Browns Socialhouse Sunshine Hills
  57. Browns Socialhouse Surrey Centre
  58. Browns Socialhouse Tsawwassen
  59. Bufala Edgemont
  60. Bufala Kerrisdale
  61. Burgoo Bistro – Downtown
  62. Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale
  63. Burgoo Bistro – Main Street
  64. Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey
  65. Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
  66. Butcher’s Table
  67. C|Prime Italian Steak & Wine
  68. Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
  69. Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
  70. Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
  71. Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
  72. Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
  73. Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam
  74. Cactus Club Cafe – Delta
  75. Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
  76. Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
  77. Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
  78. Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
  79. Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
  80. Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
  81. Cactus Club Cafe – Robson
  82. Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint
  83. Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
  84. Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
  85. Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
  86. Café Medina
  87. Cafe One
  88. Cantina Norte
  89. Capo & The Spritz
  90. Cardero’s Restaurant
  91. Catch Kitchen + Bar
  92. CAVU Kitchen Bar
  93. Chambar Restaurant
  94. Chancho Tortilleria
  95. Charcoal & Woodz
  96. Chewies Steam & Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
  97. Chickpea
  98. Chop Steakhouse & Bar
  99. Cibo Trattoria
  100. CinCin Ristorante + Bar
  101. COAST Restaurant
  102. Cold Tea Restaurant
  103. Colony Entertainment District
  104. Colony Kitsilano
  105. Colony Main Street
  106. Colony Northwoods
  107. Cuchillo
  108. Davie Dosa Company
  109. DD MAU
  110. Di Beppe
  111. Dosanko Restaurant
  112. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Fir Street
  113. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Robson
  114. Earls Kitchen & Bar – Yaletown
  115. East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway
  116. East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street
  117. el Santo
  118. Ember Indian Kitchen
  119. Espana Restaurant
  120. Fable Diner
  121. Faculty Brewing Co.
  122. Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
  123. Farina a Legna
  124. Feast The Neighbourhood Table
  125. Five Sails
  126. Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
  127. Forage
  128. Four Olives Restaurants
  129. Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
  130. Freebird Table & Bar
  131. Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar
  132. Fufu Cafe
  133. Gino’s Restaurant
  134. Glass House Estate Winery
  135. Glowbal
  136. Golden Seafood Restaurant
  137. Gramercy Grill
  138. Grand Chinese Yaletown Restaurant
  139. Granville Room
  140. Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
  141. Gusto A Taste Of Italy
  142. Guu Garden
  143. Gyoza Bar
  144. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
  145. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
  146. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
  147. H Tasting Lounge
  148. Harbour Oyster + Bar
  149. Harold’s Kitchen and Bar
  150. Hart House Restaurant
  151. Hawksworth Restaurant
  152. Heritage Asian Eatery – Broadway
  153. Hikari Cafe
  154. Holts Café
  155. Honey Salt
  156. Hook Seabar
  157. Hotpot Palace
  158. Hundy
  159. Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean
  160. Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street
  161. Ignite Pizzeria Express – Gastown
  162. Indian Delicacy
  163. Italian Tomato Restaurant
  164. Izakaya Gon’s
  165. Jamjar Canteen
  166. Jingle Bao
  167. Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House
  168. Jules
  169. Kinton Ramen
  170. Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
  171. Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond
  172. Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Starlight
  173. Kobe Japanese Steak House
  174. Koerner’s Pub
  175. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam
  176. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
  177. Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – UBC
  178. La Piazza Dario Ristorante
  179. L’Abattoir
  180. Ladurée
  181. Las Margaritas Restaurante
  182. Le Crocodile Restaurant
  183. Lift Bar Grill View
  184. LOT185 Café + Wine Bar
  185. Lucky Taco
  186. Luppolo Brewing Company
  187. M!la Plant Based
  188. Maenam
  189. Mahony & Sons – Burrard Landing
  190. Mahony & Sons – Stamps Landing
  191. Mak N Ming
  192. Mary’s on Davie
  193. MASA Japanese Restaurant
  194. Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
  195. Miku Restaurant
  196. Milestones – Abbotsford
  197. Milestones – Coquitlam
  198. Milestones – Guildford
  199. Milestones – Langley
  200. Milestones – Southpoint
  201. Milestones – Tsawwassen
  202. Minami Restaurant
  203. MIXT Lobby Lounge
  204. Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Davie Street
  205. Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Langley
  206. Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Richmond
  207. Nando’s Flame-Grilled Chicken – Davie Street
  208. Notch 8 Restaurant & Bar
  209. Nuba – Gastown
  210. Nuba – Kitsilano
  211. Nuba – Yaletown
  212. Oak & Thorne
  213. Ophelia
  214. P2B bistro & bar
  215. Pacific Yacht Charters OTB Catering
  216. Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
  217. Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
  218. Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
  219. Pepino’s Spaghetti House
  220. Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
  221. Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
  222. Popina Canteen
  223. Popina Cantina
  224. Portobello Ristorante
  225. Potluck Hawker Eatery
  226. Pourhouse
  227. RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
  228. Riverway Restaurant
  229. Robba da Matti – West End
  230. Robba da Matti – Yaletown
  231. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano
  232. Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Main Street
  233. Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar – Broadway
  234. Romer’s – Kitsilano
  235. Romer’s – Port Moody
  236. Romer’s – River District
  237. S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford
  238. S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley
  239. S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey
  240. Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
  241. Say Mercy!
  242. Sciué Italian Bakery Caffé
  243. Seaside Provisions
  244. Seasons in The Park
  245. Shady Island Seafood Bar & Grill
  246. Shaughnessy restaurant
  247. Showcase Restaurant & Bar
  248. Sing Sing
  249. Smoke & Bones BBQ
  250. Social
  251. Sopra Sotto Pizzeria – Burnaby
  252. Sopra Sotto Pizzeria – Commercial Drive
  253. Sprezzatura
  254. Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
  255. Steamworks Brewing Company
  256. Storm Crow Alehouse
  257. Street Auntie Aperitivo House
  258. Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
  259. Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
  260. Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
  261. Tacofino – Hastings
  262. Tacofino – Kitsilano
  263. Tacofino – Oasis
  264. Tacofino – Ocho
  265. Tacofino Taco Bar – Downtown Vancouver
  266. Tacofino – Yaletown
  267. Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
  268. Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
  269. Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
  270. The Acorn
  271. The American
  272. The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
  273. The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
  274. The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
  275. The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
  276. The Buck & Ear
  277. The Cheese inn
  278. The Cheshire Cheese Restaurant and Bar
  279. The Cider House
  280. The Ellis
  281. The Flying Pig – Gastown
  282. The Flying Pig – Olympic Village
  283. The Flying Pig – Yaletown
  284. The French Table Bistro
  285. The Greek by Anatoli
  286. The Greek Gastown
  287. The Henry
  288. The Italian Kitchen
  289. The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
  290. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
  291. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
  292. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
  293. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
  294. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
  295. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
  296. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
  297. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
  298. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
  299. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
  300. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
  301. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
  302. The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
  303. The Lamplighter Public House
  304. The Lobby Restaurant & Lounge
  305. The Mackenzie Room
  306. The Met Bar and Grill
  307. The Rise Eatery
  308. The Roost
  309. The Sandbar Restaurant
  310. The Shoestring Cafe
  311. The Three Brits Public House
  312. The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar
  313. The Victor
  314. The Yaletown Brewing Co.
  315. The Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen
  316. Time & Place
  317. Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
  318. Torafuku
  319. Townhall Abbotsford
  320. Townhall Langley
  321. Townhall Maple Ridge
  322. Townhall South Surrey
  323. Trattoria – Burnaby
  324. Trattoria – Kitsilano
  325. Trattoria – Park Royal
  326. Tutto Restaurant & Bar
  327. Twisted Fork
  328. Vaades The Indian Restaurant
  329. Vij’s
  330. Village Taphouse
  331. Water St. Cafe
  332. West Oak Restaurant
  333. Whiskey Six BBQ
  334. Yokohama Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar
  335. Yuu Japanese Tapas

 

You can browse each restaurant by menu price, neighbourhood, cuisine, or by name and get taken to book your reservations directly on the Dine Out Vancouver site.

Happy dining.

 

