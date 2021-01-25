Here’s The 335 Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Vancouver This Year

Metro Vancouver, let’s dine out.
The much anticipated announcement of Dine Out Vancouver 2021 is finally here. This year, despite all conditions, promises not to disappoint with a whopping 335 restaurants in the line-up. Restaurants are located all over the Metro Vancouver, so people in various neighbourhoods can enjoy and support local eateries.
2021 will mark the 19th year of the ever popular Dine Out Vancouver festival.
The festival has announced the record-breaking list of restaurants that are participating, starting this February.
Dine Out gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at restaurants in and around Metro Vancouver, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.
Mark Your Calendars
Dine Out Vancouver runs from February 5 to March 7.
There are multi-course dinner menus available ranging from $20, $30, or $40 (plus tax, gratuity, and beverages) in price. Some restaurants are also offering lunch and takeout options as well.
Review the list and book your reservations. If there is an eatery or restaurant you are wanting to try, be sure to make your reservations as soon as possible.
List of Dine Out Vancouver 2021 Restaurants
Here is the full list of 335 eateries you can try.
- 1931 gallery bistro
- 75 West Coast Grill
- Afghan Horsemen Restaurant
- Afghan Kitchen South Surrey
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – Ambleside
- Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio – False Creek
- Arms Reach Bistro
- Ask for Luigi
- Atlas Steak + Fish – Burnaby
- Atlas Steak + Fish – Langley
- Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge
- Baci Ristorante
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine in Kitsilano
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Broadway
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Davie
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Denman
- Banana Leaf Malaysian Cuisine on Robson
- Banter Room
- Bar Gobo
- Barney’s on Granville
- Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar
- Bartholomew
- Beeryani Indian Bistro & Bar
- Beetbox
- Bellaggio Cafe – Hornby Street
- Bellaggio Wine Bar – Vancouver Convention Centre
- Bells & Whistles – Dunbar Street
- Bells & Whistles – Fraser Street
- BeSIDE Forage
- BiBo Pizzeria con Cucina
- BierCraft Cambie
- BierCraft Commercial
- BierCraft Wesbrook
- Big Feast Bistro
- Bimini Neighborhood Pub
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge
- Bistro Sakana
- Bistro Verde
- Black + Blue
- Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant
- Bodega On Main
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
- Bovine Rice Bowls
- Brass Fish Tavern & Kitchen
- Bravo Cucina Ristorante
- Bread and Butter Cafe
- Brewhall
- Bridges Restaurant, Bistro & Bar
- Britannia Brewing (Steveston)
- Brix & Mortar
- Browns Socialhouse – Guildford
- Browns Socialhouse – Ironwood
- Browns Socialhouse – Langley Centre
- Browns Socialhouse Panorama (Surrey)
- Browns Socialhouse QE Theatre
- Browns Socialhouse Sunshine Hills
- Browns Socialhouse Surrey Centre
- Browns Socialhouse Tsawwassen
- Bufala Edgemont
- Bufala Kerrisdale
- Burgoo Bistro – Downtown
- Burgoo Bistro – Lonsdale
- Burgoo Bistro – Main Street
- Burgoo Bistro – Point Grey
- Burnaby Mountain Restaurant
- Butcher’s Table
- C|Prime Italian Steak & Wine
- Cactus Club Cafe – Abbotsford
- Cactus Club Cafe – Ash
- Cactus Club Cafe – Bentall
- Cactus Club Cafe – Byrne Road
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coal Harbour
- Cactus Club Cafe – Coquitlam
- Cactus Club Cafe – Delta
- Cactus Club Cafe – English Bay
- Cactus Club Cafe – Langley
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Burnaby
- Cactus Club Cafe – North Vancouver
- Cactus Club Cafe – Park Royal
- Cactus Club Cafe – Richmond Centre
- Cactus Club Cafe – Robson
- Cactus Club Cafe – Southpoint
- Cactus Club Cafe – Station Square
- Cactus Club Cafe – West Broadway
- Cactus Club Cafe – Yaletown
- Café Medina
- Cafe One
- Cantina Norte
- Capo & The Spritz
- Cardero’s Restaurant
- Catch Kitchen + Bar
- CAVU Kitchen Bar
- Chambar Restaurant
- Chancho Tortilleria
- Charcoal & Woodz
- Chewies Steam & Oyster Bar – Kitsilano
- Chickpea
- Chop Steakhouse & Bar
- Cibo Trattoria
- CinCin Ristorante + Bar
- COAST Restaurant
- Cold Tea Restaurant
- Colony Entertainment District
- Colony Kitsilano
- Colony Main Street
- Colony Northwoods
- Cuchillo
- Davie Dosa Company
- DD MAU
- Di Beppe
- Dosanko Restaurant
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Fir Street
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Robson
- Earls Kitchen & Bar – Yaletown
- East is East, Chai Lounge – Broadway
- East is East, Chai Lounge – Main Street
- el Santo
- Ember Indian Kitchen
- Espana Restaurant
- Fable Diner
- Faculty Brewing Co.
- Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
- Farina a Legna
- Feast The Neighbourhood Table
- Five Sails
- Flying Beaver Bar & Grill
- Forage
- Four Olives Restaurants
- Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar
- Freebird Table & Bar
- Frying Pan Kitchen & Bar
- Fufu Cafe
- Gino’s Restaurant
- Glass House Estate Winery
- Glowbal
- Golden Seafood Restaurant
- Gramercy Grill
- Grand Chinese Yaletown Restaurant
- Granville Room
- Gurkha Himalayan Kitchen
- Gusto A Taste Of Italy
- Guu Garden
- Gyoza Bar
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Downtown
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Richmond
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – West Broadway
- H Tasting Lounge
- Harbour Oyster + Bar
- Harold’s Kitchen and Bar
- Hart House Restaurant
- Hawksworth Restaurant
- Heritage Asian Eatery – Broadway
- Hikari Cafe
- Holts Café
- Honey Salt
- Hook Seabar
- Hotpot Palace
- Hundy
- Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean
- Ignite Pizzeria – Main Street
- Ignite Pizzeria Express – Gastown
- Indian Delicacy
- Italian Tomato Restaurant
- Izakaya Gon’s
- Jamjar Canteen
- Jingle Bao
- Joe Fortes Seafood and Chop House
- Jules
- Kinton Ramen
- Kirin Mandarin Restaurant – Downtown
- Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Richmond
- Kirin Seafood Restaurant – Starlight
- Kobe Japanese Steak House
- Koerner’s Pub
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Coquitlam
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – Downtown
- Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba – UBC
- La Piazza Dario Ristorante
- L’Abattoir
- Ladurée
- Las Margaritas Restaurante
- Le Crocodile Restaurant
- Lift Bar Grill View
- LOT185 Café + Wine Bar
- Lucky Taco
- Luppolo Brewing Company
- M!la Plant Based
- Maenam
- Mahony & Sons – Burrard Landing
- Mahony & Sons – Stamps Landing
- Mak N Ming
- Mary’s on Davie
- MASA Japanese Restaurant
- Max’s Restaurant – Cuisine of the Philippines
- Miku Restaurant
- Milestones – Abbotsford
- Milestones – Coquitlam
- Milestones – Guildford
- Milestones – Langley
- Milestones – Southpoint
- Milestones – Tsawwassen
- Minami Restaurant
- MIXT Lobby Lounge
- Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Davie Street
- Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Langley
- Moxie’s Grill & Bar – Richmond
- Nando’s Flame-Grilled Chicken – Davie Street
- Notch 8 Restaurant & Bar
- Nuba – Gastown
- Nuba – Kitsilano
- Nuba – Yaletown
- Oak & Thorne
- Ophelia
- P2B bistro & bar
- Pacific Yacht Charters OTB Catering
- Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante – Smithe Street
- Papi’s Seafood and Oyster Bar
- Pat Quinn’s Restaurant & Bar
- Pepino’s Spaghetti House
- Pier 7 Restaurant + Bar
- Pizzeria Spacca Napoli
- Popina Canteen
- Popina Cantina
- Portobello Ristorante
- Potluck Hawker Eatery
- Pourhouse
- RiverHouse Restaurant and Pub
- Riverway Restaurant
- Robba da Matti – West End
- Robba da Matti – Yaletown
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Kitsilano
- Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. – Main Street
- Rogue Kitchen & Wetbar – Broadway
- Romer’s – Kitsilano
- Romer’s – Port Moody
- Romer’s – River District
- S+L Kitchen & Bar Abbotsford
- S+L Kitchen & Bar Langley
- S+L Kitchen & Bar South Surrey
- Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro
- Say Mercy!
- Sciué Italian Bakery Caffé
- Seaside Provisions
- Seasons in The Park
- Shady Island Seafood Bar & Grill
- Shaughnessy restaurant
- Showcase Restaurant & Bar
- Sing Sing
- Smoke & Bones BBQ
- Social
- Sopra Sotto Pizzeria – Burnaby
- Sopra Sotto Pizzeria – Commercial Drive
- Sprezzatura
- Stanley Park Brewing Restaurant & Brewpub
- Steamworks Brewing Company
- Storm Crow Alehouse
- Street Auntie Aperitivo House
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Commercial Drive
- Sula Indian Restaurant – Main Street
- Sylvia Restaurant & Lounge
- Tacofino – Hastings
- Tacofino – Kitsilano
- Tacofino – Oasis
- Tacofino – Ocho
- Tacofino Taco Bar – Downtown Vancouver
- Tacofino – Yaletown
- Tap & Barrel – Convention Centre
- Tap & Barrel – Olympic Village
- Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
- The Acorn
- The American
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Kitsilano
- The Boathouse Restaurant – New Westminster
- The Boathouse Restaurant – Port Moody
- The Boathouse Restaurant – White Rock
- The Buck & Ear
- The Cheese inn
- The Cheshire Cheese Restaurant and Bar
- The Cider House
- The Ellis
- The Flying Pig – Gastown
- The Flying Pig – Olympic Village
- The Flying Pig – Yaletown
- The French Table Bistro
- The Greek by Anatoli
- The Greek Gastown
- The Henry
- The Italian Kitchen
- The Italian Osteria & Cheesebar
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Abbotsford
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Alberni
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Burnaby
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Coquitlam
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Dunsmuir
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Granville Island
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Langley
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Maple Ridge
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Morgan Creek
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Park Royal
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Richmond South
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Scott Road
- The Keg Steakhouse + Bar – Yaletown
- The Lamplighter Public House
- The Lobby Restaurant & Lounge
- The Mackenzie Room
- The Met Bar and Grill
- The Rise Eatery
- The Roost
- The Sandbar Restaurant
- The Shoestring Cafe
- The Three Brits Public House
- The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar
- The Victor
- The Yaletown Brewing Co.
- The Yaletown Distillery Bar + Kitchen
- Time & Place
- Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant
- Torafuku
- Townhall Abbotsford
- Townhall Langley
- Townhall Maple Ridge
- Townhall South Surrey
- Trattoria – Burnaby
- Trattoria – Kitsilano
- Trattoria – Park Royal
- Tutto Restaurant & Bar
- Twisted Fork
- Vaades The Indian Restaurant
- Vij’s
- Village Taphouse
- Water St. Cafe
- West Oak Restaurant
- Whiskey Six BBQ
- Yokohama Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar
- Yuu Japanese Tapas
You can browse each restaurant by menu price, neighbourhood, cuisine, or by name and get taken to book your reservations directly on the Dine Out Vancouver site.
Happy dining.
