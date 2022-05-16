There are a number of breathtaking lakes in British Columbia; however, Berg Lake is in a league of its own.

Not only is this glacier fed jewel located in the awe-inspiring Rocky Mountains, but it has piercingly blue waters.

In fact, the mountain lake’s waters closely resemble those found in the Caribbean, in places like Jamaica or the Dominican Republic.

What’s more, this sparkling oasis is located at the base of the north face of Mount Robson. And, as the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies, the mountain wows visitors with its impressive stature.

In addition, many people like to hike in the area. Open year-round, the Berg Lake trail may be reserved from June to September. Covering 23 kilometres and climbing 800 metres, it offers scenic views of waterfalls, turquoise-coloured lakes as well as icebergs.

The resident glaciers provide an astounding spectacle for hikers. Indeed, mother nature truly impresses spectators with the massive Mist, Berg and Robson glaciers; visitors often see huge sections of ice break off, or “calve” into the blue/green, silt-laden waters of Berg Lake.

Advanced preparation is required for both the Berg Lake trail because of the type of backcountry experience involved. The limited facilities offered on these adventures ensure a true wilderness experience, so visitors need to be prepared and self-sufficient.

For hikers that wish to hike over Robson Pass from Jasper National Park, ending at the Berg Lake trailhead, you will need to register at the Mount Robson Visitor Centre prior to commencing your hike if you plan to camp.

You may register and obtain your camping permit for the Berg Lake Trail from noon to closing time one day prior at the Mount Robson Visitor Centre.

Berg Lake

Location: Mount Robson Provincial Park, British Columbia

