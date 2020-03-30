BC Liquor Store Sales Have Spiked Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Apparently alcohol is acting as a stress reliever for British Columbians to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it shows – given sales at BC Liquor Stores have gone up by 40% this month.

Over the last two weeks, boxed wine sales have gone up by 144%. While sales of spirits in the 1.75 litre containers have gone up by 153%. And beer in 24 packs has increased by 120%.

“So, anything you can buy in a larger volume,” said Viviana Zanocco of the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to CTV News. “Anything that can see people through, so that they don’t have to go out and buy again for a few weeks.”

Liquor stores are still open, as they’re considered an essential service. But each location is adding plexiglass in between the employee and customer to ensure safety.

In addition, BC Liquor Stores have reduced their hours and are now closed on Sundays.

