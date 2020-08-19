More Than 300 B.C. Properties Just Had To Evacuate Due To Recent Wildfires

More than 300 B.C. properties have had to evacuate after a quickly growing wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, thousands of homes in Penticton have been put on notice.

The Mount Christie wildfire first sparked Tuesday, six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls. It had grown from about four hectares as of 4 pm to 250 hectares two hours later.

By 10 pm, the blaze grew to 1,000 hectares and was still burning out of control, said B.C. Wildfire Service.

“I’m sure we’ll see some more growth as this smoke continues to move around,” said Fire information officer Nicole Bonnett to CBC News. “It’s burning in a pretty rocky, sloping area, and fire tends to burn uphill fairly quickly.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. B.C. has had 79 new fires spark over the past few days, with many due to lightning storms.

