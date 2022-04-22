20 BC Destinations That’ll Make You Feel Like You’re In Europe

No passport? No problem. If traveling to Europe is not an option right now, look no further than your own backyard.

From authentic restaurants and picturesque wineries to small towns nestled in the countryside, these BC destinations will make you feel like you’re on a European vacation.

BC Destinations That Feel European

Restaurants

Les Faux Bourgeois

Visit this lively bistro on E. 15 Avenue for classic French dishes, including duck confit and steak frites. Plus, it features a vast selection of wines that will definitely make you feel like you’ve been transported to France, without ever having to leave Vancouver.

Ask for Luigi

For authentic Italian eats, look no further than this cozy eatery nestled in Gastown at 305 Alexander Street. It’s known for serving large and refined Italian dishes that are designed for sharing. They even have some gluten-free options.

Le Crocodile

Another French spot that has got to be on your radar is Le Crocodile at 909 Burrard Street in Vancouver. It’s a long-standing destination for Michel Jacob’s traditional French cooking in an elegant space, that will make for a memorable meal.

La Terazza

Discover this refined ristorante with a terrace at 1088 Cambie Street in Vancouver’s bustling Yaletown neighbourhood. The popular eatery offers gourmet Italian dishes with a twist and there’s more than 2,500 wines to choose from.

Chambar

Dining at this chic exposed-brick space will make you feel like you’ve been whisked away to Europe. This eatery at 568 Beatty Street in Vancouver is best known for its creative Belgian cuisine and sustainable seafood, plus beer and wine offerings.

Salade De Fruits Cafe

Enjoy unpretentious French cooking and a delicious weekend brunch at this cozy cafe located inside the French Cultural Center at 1555 W 7th Avenue in Vancouver. The dishes are (almost) too beautiful to eat.

Caffe La Tana



Escape to this little hideaway nestled in Little Italy, at 635 Commercial Drive in Vancouver. It offers an intimate setting with a menu of small plates and pasta to share, as well as an all-Italian wine list of much-loved reds and whites.

Coombs Old Country Market



This quirky market on Vancouver Island has Europe written all over it. The unique space features goats on the roof, and a variety of international foods and products that you just won’t be able to find anywhere else. It’s located at 2326 Alberni Hwy in Coombs.

Wineries

Quails’ Gate Winery

Taste wines from both near and far at this beloved winery at 3303 Boucherie Road in Kelowna. Three generations have helped to build Quails’ Gate into the award-winning winery that it is today and the lavish property definitely gives off some French vibes.

Road 13 Vineyards

Another must try winery is Road 13 Vineyards. It’s all about bold red and old-vine Chenin Blanc. The bottles are fermented with just the right mix of practice and patience. Find it at 799 Ponderosa Road in Oliver.

Arrowleaf Cellars

This stunning winery nestled in BC’s Lake Country is the next best thing to actually being in Europe. The family owned and operated winery at 1574 Camp Road features impeccable wines in a one-of-a-kind setting.

CedarCreek Winery

Feel like you’re on holiday while visiting this picturesque vineyard in Kelowna. Located at 5445 Lakeshore Road, this winery features an impressive wine shop, tours, tastings, and a seasonal restaurant.

Elephant Island Winery

BC’s Naramata region is the closest thing you’ll get to France’s iconic city of Bordeaux in the province. It’s a loved spot for wine tourism, with plenty of bottles to choose from. You could spend hours here and not even crack the surface of all the wines you could try. Find it at 2730 Aikins Loop.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

This sprawling vineyard with modern buildings, an amphitheater and a locavore restaurant makes for the perfect photo-op. Sip on some of their wines while taking in the breathtaking views at 1730 Mission Hill Road in West Kelowna.

Landmarks

Hatley Castle

Hop on a ferry over to Victoria to find this European-style castle in the Colwood neighbourhood. Since 1995, the historic mansion and estate have been used for the public Royal Roads University. Given its impressive architecture, it makes for an idyllic backdrop to any photo.

BC Legislature

While in Victoria, there’s another stunning European-style building to explore and that’s the BC legislature. Sitting right along Victoria’s picturesque harbour, this remarkable piece of architecture will definitely make you feel like you’re somewhere far away.

Fort Langley

Given its small town charm and historic buildings, something about Fort Langley reminds us on what we’d typically find in a quaint town in England, or anywhere else in Europe for that matter. Plus, there’s lots of cozy cafes and shops to discover along the way.

Gastown

The cobbled streets of Gastown, paired with the brick buildings and the many, many historic pubs are reminiscent of what you’d find in many European cities. That’s what makes this part of Vancouver so special and worth visiting when you feel like a change of scenery.

Yoho National Park

It might be hard to believe a place so beautiful exists in your own backyard, but it most certainly does in the case of Yoho National Park in Field. The incredible vistas it offers reminds us on what we’d see in Switzerland, and many other European countries.

Rossland

Visiting this quaint town in the West Kootenay region of south central BC may make you feel like you’re somewhere in Europe, especially in the winter time. The small village seemingly comes to life with twinkling lights and many winter activities that attract tourists from both near and far.

