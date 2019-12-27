A Vancouver-Based Jewelry Company Is Making Necklaces To Combat Ocean Pollution

As plastics fill up our oceans, a Vancouver jewelry company is fighting back by making necklaces and bracelets.

Sea Clean is a local company that cleans up plastic waste for every piece of jewelry bought.

RELATED: Vancouver Approves New By-Law To Ban All Single-Use Plastics

Their classic necklace replicates an actual turtle named Peanut, whose body molded out of shape because of a six-pack ring she got stuck in.

“Luckily she was saved but many other creatures don’t survive their plastic encounters,” the website states. “She is a great example of how damaging our plastic culture is on wildlife.”

From now until December 31, the company will clean 2-14 pounds of plastic for every necklace or bracelet sold.

The company brings awareness to the amount of pollution people create on a daily basis. It points out that more than 100,000 marine animals die from plastic entanglement every year.

RELATED: Top Plastic Polluters In Canada Named, With Many Repeat Offenders

“By 2050 it is predicted that there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish and that the plastic industry will be responsible for 20% of the world’s total oil consumption,” said President of Sea Clean, Chris Collier.

The jewelry is made up of sterling silver and gold that is 100% recycled. Its packaging uses soy ink and post-recycled paper.

Christmas may be over, but the gift-giving season doesn’t have to be. So, it’s not too late to give back with this sustainable jewelry.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.