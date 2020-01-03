Inside A Beautiful $3.7M Anderson Crescent Home In West Vancouver

Howard Chai | January 3, 2020
Picture an L.A. house party scene in a movie, and there’s a good chance the house looks like this home on Anderson Crescent in West Vancouver.

Some numbers to get you started:

Address: 745 Anderson Crescent, Sentinel Hill, West Vancouver

Sale Price: $3,688,000

Year Built: 1957

Interior: 3,901 square-feet

Lot Size: 12,198 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6 (+1 Half-Bathrooms)

Here’s a peak inside:

While the lot dates back to 1957, the house was completely rebuilt in 2017-18, evident in its now contemporary design. Additionally, it comes with the following amenities:

  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • 3 fireplaces
  • Hardwood floors
  • Pantry
  • Stainless steel appliances
  • Air conditioning
  • Custom cabinets

The home is located on Anderson Crescent, in the Sentinel Hill neighbourhood in West Vancouver, and it’s very similar (in style, size, and price) to the home we covered last week, a $3.9 million home in West Vancouver’s Dundarave neighbourhood.

It’s not the biggest and most expensive mansion in Metro Vancouver, but it definitely stands on its own.

