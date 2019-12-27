Inside A Modern $3.9M Home In West Vancouver’s Dundarave Neighbourhood

Howard Chai | December 27, 2019
Dundarave West Vancouver
The home that sits on 1715 22nd Street in the Dundarave neighbourhood of West Vancouver isn’t the biggest, but it’s an example that bigger isn’t always better.

Some numbers to get you started:

Address: 1715 22nd Street, West Vancouver, V7V 4E4

Sale Price: $3,880,000

Year Built: 2015

Interior: 4,026 square-feet

Lot Size: 7,946 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6 (+2 Half-Bathrooms)

1715 22nd Street

And, of course, here’s a peak inside.

Dundarave West Vancouver

Dundarave West Vancouver

Dundarave West Vancouver

1715 22nd Street West Vancouver

1715 22nd Street West Vancouver

1715 22nd Street West Vancouver

1715 22nd Street West Vancouver

Dundarave West Vancouver

1715 22nd Street West Vancouver

1715 22nd Street

1715 22nd Street

1715 22nd Street

1715 22nd Street

1715 22nd Street

Aside from the fact that this home features eight bathrooms, it’s also equipped with the following amenities:

  • Panoramic ocean views
  • View of the Lion’s Gate Bridge
  • Views of UBC
  • Two patios
  • Gourmet kitchen
  • Wet bar
  • Sub-zero fridge
  • Floor heating
  • Kenwood walnut floors
  • Custom-built dumbwaiter/freight elevator
  • Central air conditioning

It’s not exactly as great of a deal as the 4-storey English Bay condo for $16 million, but this home in the Dundarave neighbourhood of West Vancouver is a quarter of the price, and has a very similar look.

Similarly, also currently on sale in West Vancouver is a home on Seaside Place. The oceanfront views are stunning, and it’s equipped with an infinity pool, but it costs about five times the price of this home.

None of these homes, however, compare to the most expensive mansion in Metro Vancouver, a $58 million property located in Vancouver West.

All photos via: Rew.

