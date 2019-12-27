The home that sits on 1715 22nd Street in the Dundarave neighbourhood of West Vancouver isn’t the biggest, but it’s an example that bigger isn’t always better.

Some numbers to get you started:

Address: 1715 22nd Street, West Vancouver, V7V 4E4

Sale Price: $3,880,000

Year Built: 2015

Interior: 4,026 square-feet

Lot Size: 7,946 square-feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6 (+2 Half-Bathrooms)

1715 22nd Street

And, of course, here’s a peak inside.

Aside from the fact that this home features eight bathrooms, it’s also equipped with the following amenities:

Panoramic ocean views

View of the Lion’s Gate Bridge

Views of UBC

Two patios

Gourmet kitchen

Wet bar

Sub-zero fridge

Floor heating

Kenwood walnut floors

Custom-built dumbwaiter/freight elevator

Central air conditioning

It’s not exactly as great of a deal as the 4-storey English Bay condo for $16 million, but this home in the Dundarave neighbourhood of West Vancouver is a quarter of the price, and has a very similar look.

Similarly, also currently on sale in West Vancouver is a home on Seaside Place. The oceanfront views are stunning, and it’s equipped with an infinity pool, but it costs about five times the price of this home.

None of these homes, however, compare to the most expensive mansion in Metro Vancouver, a $58 million property located in Vancouver West.

All photos via: Rew.

