If you’re looking to get your hands on NSFW waffles, look no further than the newly opened 7-inch Waffle House in Richmond.

With slogans like “every inch counts” and “7 inches on a good day,” it’s no surprise this cafe is already turning heads, after its soft launch on May 6.

7-Inch serves up some kinky and arousing shaped waffles dipped in a variety of unique glossy chocolate dips, with a vast selection of toppings to choose from.

Dip the thick buttermilk waffles in one of the following sauces: milk chocolate, white chocolate, matcha chocolate, or a fourth surprise dip. They will also be introducing more flavours on a regular basis.

As for toppings, add some Skors toffee bits, crushed Oreos, flaked coconut, and a variety of multi-coloured sprinkles.

Act quickly though, as there will only be a limited number of waffles per day during their soft launch.

The store’s theme is “pretty in pink,” with pink decor and florals from floor to ceiling.

A similar concept is set to open in Vancouver this May, and by similar we mean more NSFW waffles on a stick.

7-Inch Waffle House

When: Soft opening hours are Tuesday – Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday 1:30 to 9 p.m., and Weekends from 1:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: 9111 Beckwith Road (beside EXIT), across from Costco Richmond, and a four minute walk from the Bridgeport Canada Line Station

