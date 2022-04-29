Prefer dessert over dinner? You’re in luck. Vancouver has plenty of sweet treats that you can eat when you’re hungry enough for two.

These massive desserts in Vancouver are a dream come true to anyone with a sweet tooth and will definitely hit the spot when that craving hits.

Massive Desserts In Vancouver

Massive macarons at Take Urban Cafe

Imagine a macaron but five times the size. That’s what you can get at Take Urban Cafe on Main Street. The neighbourhood favourite is best known for its handmade Korean-style “fat macarons.” They’re available in a variety of flavours, including sweet milk, chocolate, coffee and black sesame.

Address: 1019 Main Street, Vancouver

Huge cherry blossom pastries at Laduree Canada

Cherry blossoms are a telltale sign that spring has arrived in Vancouver and Laduree Canada always gets into the spirit of the season with sakura-themed pastries. The beautiful dessert is absolutely ginormous, much like their macarons, which are also huge. So be sure to bring your appetite.

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Giant sundaes at Glenburn Soda Fountain and Confectionery

A sundae makes everything better. Get a jumbo-sized one at this ice cream shop in Burnaby. They whip up classic flavours and some new twists on old favourites. The sky is truly the limit when it comes to the number of flavours you can mix and match with, so consider trying something new.

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

A whole bucket of tiramisu shaved ice at Passion8 Dessert

Lovers of tiramisu and shaved ice can get the best of both worlds at Passion8 Dessert Cafe. The home-baked tiramisu comes with a delicious espresso sauce on the side. They serve lots of other amazing desserts too, including cheesecake and a homemade brownie.

Address: 3010 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Massive eggs from Beta5 Chocolates

Beta5 Chocolates knows a thing or two about making epic treats sweet enough for a chocoholic. These s’more polygon eggs are on another level. They consist of a hand-painted 66% dark chocolate shell filled with vanilla caramel, cookie butter and vanilla marshmallow.

Address: 409 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Big Halo-Halo at Pin Pin Restaurant

Feast your eyes on this jumbo Halo-Halo, that costs $39.95. It comes with a few different flavours, including ube, vanilla and regular. It’s big enough for four people…but why not just have it all to yourself? They have lots of other dessert options, including cassava cake and leche flan.

Address: 6113 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Huge brownies at Purebread

Despite the name, this place sells much more than bread. They also bake up a selection of delicious (and huge) scones and brownies. Try their brookie, which is a brownie made up of rocky road, peanut butter and a blondie cookie.

Address: 159 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Massive slice of pie at Aphrodite’s

Head to Aphrodite’s Cafe & Pie Shop for a cup of homemade chai and a slice of pie. They have several fruit pies, including bumbleberry, blackberry apple, raspberry rhubarb, triple berry, apple, and blueberry. Or opt for one of their specialty pies, like their chocolate pecan, pumpkin, key lime, lemon meringue, chocolate banana, and banana cream pie.

Address: 3605 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Giant bubble waffle at On Yogurt

For something sweet, try one of the stuffed bubble waffles at On Yogurt. They’re massive and there’s lots of fillings to choose from. Fill it with banana, mochi, oreo, chocolate, peanut butter, taro, sea salt caramel or vanilla custard.

Address: 95 Smithe Street, Vancouver

A cookie the size of your face at BjornBar Bakery

Get a taste of the ganookie at BjornBar Bakery. It’s essentially a cookie filled with ganache for one decadent dessert. They have lemon meringue, Bailey’s, chai latte, coconut, earl grey, cookies and cream, maple pecan, mint chocolate chip, matcha, passion fruit, and pistachio varieties.

Address: 102-3053 Edgemont Boulevard, North Vancouver and 111-581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

