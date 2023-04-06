The Easter long weekend is finally here, providing a well-deserved break for many people. While rain is forecasted in some areas, there’s still plenty to enjoy and appreciate during this time.

Whether you’re spending time with loved ones, reflecting on the meaning of the holiday, or just taking a much-needed break, there are many ways to make the most of this long weekend. So, don’t let the rain dampen your spirits this Easter long weekend, and instead, embrace the opportunity to relax, recharge, and create memorable experiences with those you care about.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Easter Events

There are a number of Easter events being offered throughout Metro Vancouver this weekend. Thankfully there are indoor and outdoor activities, so you can still celebrate without worrying about the rain.

Multi-day Family Events:

Now – Monday April 10th: Easter With Scuba Bun at the Vancouver Aquarium (Tickets are about $30/child and $50/adult)

Friday April 7th – Saturday April 8th: FREE Bunny Kisses & Easter Wishes pop up market at Lulu Island Winery

Bunny Kisses & Easter Wishes pop up market at Lulu Island Winery Friday April 7th – Sunday April 9th: Celebrate Easter with a Cannery twist in Steveston with all day events (Tickets are $5.50 kids 2+, and $8.50 for adults)

Friday April 7th – Monday April 10th: Maan farm Baby Animal Easter Days (Tickets start at $21)

Friday April 7th – Monday April 10th: Easter at Britannia Mine Museum with a special underground tour (Tickets are 30/child and $40/adult)

One Day Events:

Saturday April 8th: FREE Bingo Egg-stravaganza at Capilano Mall

Bingo Egg-stravaganza at Capilano Mall Saturday April 8th: Easter Carnival for ages 2-7yrs at Coal Harbour (Tickets are $7/child online or $8.50/child on the day)

Saturday April 8th: Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at the Kitsilano Community Centre (tickets are $7/child)

Sunday April 9th: FREE Easter Egg hunt at Potters Garden Centre in Surrey

Easter Egg hunt at Potters Garden Centre in Surrey Sunday April 9th: FREE Ladner Parade and Egg hunt

Ladner Parade and Egg hunt Sunday April 9th: Easter Craft & Market at Maple Wood Farms (Tickets are 7.30/child and $11.15/adult)

Adult Easter Events:

Easter Brunch This is taking place in a number of restaurants in the city, including Rec Room & Hilton Hotel in Burnaby, Pinnacle Hotel & Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, S&L Kitchen and Bar in Surrey and a lot more.

Vancouver Rave Fest (Easter Long Weekend Music Festival) This two day rave fest is brought to you by Vancouver Bar Crawl and takes place at the Enso Event Centre. The 2 day event features local artists and some of EDMs greatest hits. Ticket start at $9.99 and cover and a free drink.

BAD BUNNY Easter Long Weekend Party The event takes place on Sunday, Apr 9 at 10:00 pm to Monday, Apr 10 at 3:00 am, at Elysium Nightclub. Tickets start at $22.63.



Cherry Blossoms

Although the beautiful blooms seems to be coming out later than usual this Spring, more have been spotted throughout Vancouver this past week. We can expect more to come out in the coming weeks, turning the streets a beautiful shade of pink. So if you experience some sunshine this weekend, definitely check out a spot near you and absorb in the beauty.

If you want to explore the cherry blossom season yourself, you can plan a photo op at one of many beautiful spots around the city.

Enjoy a day at Richmond’s Carnival

The annual carnival at Lansdowne mall returns for another year of fun. Visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family. Entrance to the carnival is free. Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site.

When & Where: March 30 – April 10 at Lansdowne Centre 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Plenty Warehouse Sale

The Plenty Warehouse Sale is back This Weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Shoppers can expect up to 90 percent off women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. They will be open 8 am to 7 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday), 11 am to 3 pm (Monday) at the Vancouver Convention Centre Hall B. Admission is free, but you should arrive early as there will be line ups.

Catch the Fireworks at the Vancouver Canadians Opening Game

Baseball is officially back in Vancouver. Cheer on the Canadians when they return to the field this Friday, April 7 at 7pm while indulging in hot dogs, burgers, and all the other ballpark classics.

This weekend’s game will also feature a post-game fireworks extravaganza, a magnetic schedule giveaway, and a toque giveaway scheduled for A&W Family Fun Sunday.

When & Where: April 7th at Nat Baily Stadium, 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks Game +Fan Appreciation Night

Canucks are playing against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. It will also be Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Pepsi, which means there will be a number of perks including: the first 5,000 fans will receive Pepsi scratch cards where everyone wings a prize; a number of giveaways like season tickets, vacations, etc.; the Canuck store will be 40% off; an more.

When & Where: April 8th at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps Game + Vaisakhi Night

Vancouver Whitecaps are against Portland Timber this Saturday as the Whitecaps attempt to extend their four-match MLS unbeaten streak game. They will also be hosting its Vaisakhi Night. Fans can expect live entertainment, delicious food, and more.

When & Where: April 8th at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Disco Inferno: The World’s Only Interactive Disco Musical

Starting this Friday, the Russian Hall in Vancouver is hosting a series of dance party shows. With April 9th being a family show where you can even bring your little one. This is a relaxing comedy show where the audience and the performers are mingling together.

When & Where: April 7th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 15th at The Russian Hall, 600 Campbell Avenue, Vancouver

RADIO SLAVE: Berlin’s Legendary DJ Comes To The Wave Space

For one night only, The Wave Space is hosting Radio Slave (Rekids, Berlin) for an amazing night of music and dancing.

When & Where: April 7th at Wave Space, 8475 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event. This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the new Super Mario Movie, as well as Shazam Fury of the Gods.

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

April 1: The Secret Life of Pets 2

April 8: Hops

April 15: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

April 22: The LEGO Movie

April 29: My Neighbour Totoro

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Filipino Restaurant Month

Vancouverites are in for a treat this April as the city celebrates the Filipino Restaurant Month. The month-long event aims to showcase the diverse flavors and cooking styles of the Philippines through its food. There are 9 restaurants with 12 locations participating this year throughout Metro Vancouver.

When & Where: April 1-31 at various locations in Metro Vancouver

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

SYNCRA City an Immersive Music Experience

Guests will embark on an immersive journey through interactive exhibits at a premium, high-tech event that transports them through time to SYNCRA City, a futuristic cyberpunk metropolis. As they interact with the exhibits, electronic music, visual projections, and user experience will evolve, creating a unique and personalized experience that no two guests will encounter in the same way. The event runs daily until April 30th. Ticket prices start at $25 per person.

When & Where: Feb 14 – April 30 at 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Winter Farmers Market, Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.