Bingo Egg-stravaganza at Capilano Mall

Ready for some fluffy festivities? Hop over to Capilano Mall’s Grand Court for bunny bingo and you could win tasty nibbles from Purdys Chocolatier.

Flash those buckteeth for the camera! Take free selfies with the one and only Easter Bunny in front of an Insta-worthy backdrop and post them to Instagram for your chance to win a $250 Capilano Mall gift card.

Don’t forget to fill your basket with treats fit for a bunny at Guest Services while they last.

Visit capilanomall.com for more details.

Hop hop hoppy Easter!

Location

Capilano Mall

935 Marine Drive
North Vancouver, BC V7P 1S3 Canada + Google Map

  • Date

    April 8

  • Time

    12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

  • Tickets

    Free

