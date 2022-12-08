We’ve partnered with Lumagica Canada to give two winners a pair of tickets to experience the attraction in Surrey this winter!⠀⠀⠀

⠀

The new indoor and outdoor event has transformed the Cloverdale fairgrounds into magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays.⠀

⠀

Explore ‘Snow Fun Land’, the ‘Ice Queendom’ and take a stroll down ‘Gingerbread Lane’ while you get lost in a world of magic and wonderment. Head inside to the North Pole where you can take your little ones to ‘Elfies Play Palace’, Candyland, and Santa’s cabin!

CONTEST

To enter, contestants MUST complete at least 1 of the following 4 steps:

1. Enter directly on Instagram. (1 entry)

2. ‘Like’ 604 Now on Facebook. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

3. Follow @604Now on Twitter and tweet the following (1 entry):

Win a pair of tickets to experience Lumagica, #SurreyBC’s magical light walk via @604Now. RT & Follow to enter! #604NowHolidays https://bit.ly/3uDLT8g

4. Join the 604 Now Newsletter here. Drop a comment below letting us know once you have. (1 entry)

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on December 14, 2022.

Check out more prizes up for grabs in our annual 12 Days of Giveaways.

One winner will be drawn at random and contacted through the platform(s) they used to enter. Good luck!