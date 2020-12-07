We’re officially half way through our annual 12 Days of Giveaways! Today’s prize will provide one winner with that perfect makeup look: 1 set of Powder Ombré Brows and 1 set of lip blush.⠀

Powder Ombre brows are great for all skin types and it gives you that perfectly groomed, filled, and shaped eyebrows without all the effort each morning. This technique is minimally invasive, lasts longer, and can be buildable from light to dark.

Lip blush is a natural lip tint that can create symmetry, add fullness and bring colour to your lips. This technique lasts from 2-4 years and looks great on its own or even with a simple lip gloss or balm.⠀

To enter, simply follow the rules below on Instagram:

This contest is open to residents in Metro Vancouver. Good luck!