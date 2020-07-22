Why Semi Permanent Makeup Has Become a Popular Beauty Trend in Vancouver

Gone are the days of pencil thin eyebrows. Sure, we may see over-plucked brows every now and then among the more avante-garde fashionistas but for the everyday cool girl look a la Cara Delevinge, the natural brow is here to stay.

If you live in Vancouver, there are tons of eyebrow bars that provide premium service to carefully sculpt the hairs that we were born with, but you may not know that some of those naturally beautiful brows you are admiring from your friends and even strangers are a result of cosmetic tattoo treatments such as powder ombré eyebrows.

Semi Permanent Makeup

The semi permanent makeup craze has become a popular beauty trend in Vancouver but what is it?

You may have a vague idea of seeing your aunts with bluish tinged eyebrows growing up and associate that with semi permanent makeup. Semi permanent makeup is part of the permanent makeup family, which is close to tattooing but different. Semi permanent makeup adds pigment to the skin such as microblading, powder ombré eyeshadow, also called ombré shading, or lip blush.

Powder Ombré Brows

Eyebrow makeup technology has come a long way. Ombré shading is the newest innovation when it comes to semi permanent makeup treatments for eyebrows.

Powder ombre eyebrows are completely customizable according to how you want your eyebrows to look, whether you’re going for bold and bushy caterpillars or au naturel. Ombré shading is a treatment suitable for all skin types, unlike microblading, and it can also be used with microblading to achieve a more natural look.

Compared to ombré shading, microblading is a slightly more invasive process for semi permanent brow treatments. Microblading involves using a fine blade on the skin to mimic the hair strokes. There are many reputable technicians that will ensure the treatment is done safely but if it’s done incorrectly, it can result in the production of scar tissue that is very difficult to get rid of. Ombré shading, on the other hand, is done using a single acupuncture needle that only penetrates the epidermal layer of our skin, the most superficial layer, which is a gentler and less invasive treatment.

Semi Permanent Makeup Tips

Waking up to beautiful, defined brows every morning is the dream, but when it comes to finding out whether cosmetic tattooing is for you, there are some useful tips to consider before finding a trustworthy service provider.

Hanna Truong from Lavio Beauty Bar in Vancouver shared the following insider advice you should keep in mind:

Before beginning, knowing your skin type and how you want your brows to look will help in your research. Every brow artist will have their own unique style so look for one with the style that you gravitate towards. If you don’t know what you like or can’t choose, finding a brow artist that is versatile enough to work with different types of brow shapes, colours and skin types will be super important. Reviews, reviews, reviews. Actually read the reviews previous customers have left behind and if you’re still unsure, ask recommendations from people you know. They will give you first-hand experience and you can also ask them questions without feeling pressured. A little industry secret? Look for consistent HEALED results. Sure, an artist’s work can look amazing initially but how will it look 6 months to 2 years down the road? Your brows are in it for the long haul so make sure they stand the test of time. Do not think of this as an impulse decision. This is a time-saving investment and the key is to get the results you want the first time. That means that. If there is an artist you would prefer to go to but you can’t afford their rate right now, consider waiting until you are. The biggest mistake is to go to someone cheaper because this can cost you more in the long run to fix, and the results from a correctional brow will never be the same as starting from a fresh canvas. If you do not have a lot of natural brow hair, ombré shading would be a better option to microblading. If you are concerned about how the pigments fade, ombré shading does not leave discolouration and when it fades, the colour simply becomes lighter. Should you have any skin sensitivities or allergies, these are all considerations you should let the service provider know to ensure the tools and machines they are using are compatible.



Own The Moment

Brows are the ultimate beauty statement you can now make with your mask-covered face. Instead of painstakingly crafting your brows every morning, why not hit the snooze button for an extra 15-20 minutes with the knowledge that your brows will still look fierce?

In the COVID era, now is the perfect time to invest in your brows.

For more information about semi-permanent makeup and powder ombre brows, visit Lavio Beauty Bar online or follow them on Instagram for future inspo.

