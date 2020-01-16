Zocalo Cantina In Vancouver Is A Beautiful Latin-American Experience

Howard Chai | January 16, 2020
Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Mexican Food Restaurant
Photo: Zocalo Cantina

If you’re a fan of Mexican food, the Zocalo Cantina in Vancouver should be on your radar.

The restaurant is named after the central square in Mexico City, a place for shared experiences. “That’s what we want our restaurant to be. A place for you to connect and enjoy food, family and friends in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere”, they say.

This being a restaurant, that of course starts with the food.

Their menu ranges from flautas (chicken-filled corn tortillas) and sopitos (chicken and pepper-topped tortillas) to alambre de res (stir-fried mix of beef, bacon, peppers, onions, cheese) and trompo de pastor (pineapple-marinated pork).

Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Mexican Food Restaurant Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Mexican Food Restaurant Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Mexican Food Restaurant Mexican Food Vancouver Mexican Food Vancouver

And then there are the drinks. Specifically, the cocktails.

You have your classics with a Latin-American twist, such as the tequila colada and the Brazilian caipirinha, as well as quirkier FOMO daiquiri (that’s quite large) and mint-infused mopisco.

Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Cocktails Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Cocktails Zocalo Cantina Vancouver Cocktails

Similar To El Camino’s on Main Street, go for the authentic food, stay for the original cocktails!

All photos via Zocalo Cantina.

Zocalo Cantina

Where: 646 Kingsway Ave., Vancouver

When: 4:00 pm to Late (Tuesday-Saturday) / 10:00 am to Late (Sunday)

