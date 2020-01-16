If you’re a fan of Mexican food, the Zocalo Cantina in Vancouver should be on your radar.
The restaurant is named after the central square in Mexico City, a place for shared experiences. “That’s what we want our restaurant to be. A place for you to connect and enjoy food, family and friends in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere”, they say.
This being a restaurant, that of course starts with the food.
Their menu ranges from flautas (chicken-filled corn tortillas) and sopitos (chicken and pepper-topped tortillas) to alambre de res (stir-fried mix of beef, bacon, peppers, onions, cheese) and trompo de pastor (pineapple-marinated pork).
And then there are the drinks. Specifically, the cocktails.
You have your classics with a Latin-American twist, such as the tequila colada and the Brazilian caipirinha, as well as quirkier FOMO daiquiri (that’s quite large) and mint-infused mopisco.
Similar To El Camino’s on Main Street, go for the authentic food, stay for the original cocktails!
All photos via Zocalo Cantina.
Zocalo Cantina
Where: 646 Kingsway Ave., Vancouver
When: 4:00 pm to Late (Tuesday-Saturday) / 10:00 am to Late (Sunday)
