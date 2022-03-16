A Rare Full Worm Super Moon Will Rise Over British Columbia This Week

Mark your calendar because the Worm Moon is expected to illuminate the sky on March 18 (and it will be completely full at approximately 12:20 a.m. PT).

However, you’ll be able to glimpses of it in advance as it will appear full for about three days from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning.

The arrival of the Worm Moon is particularly exciting because it determines which day Easter Sunday will fall on.

In case you were wondering because of its name—the moon’s appearance has nothing to do with worms.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this is just one of many names it has received and it’s based on the fact that earthworms begin to resurface at this time of the year.

It refers to the “earthworms that appear as the soil warms in spring. This invites robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac states there are a number of names for March’s full moon that symbolize the transition from winter to spring.

Some refer to the appearance or reappearance of certain animals, like the Eagle Moon, Goose Moon or Crow Comes Back Moon.

Others simply refer to the telltale signs of the season, including:

The Sugar Moon: Marks the time of year when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow

Marks the time of year when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow The Wind Strong Moon: Refers to the strong windy days that come at this time of year

Refers to the strong windy days that come at this time of year The Sore Eyes Moon: Highlights the blinding rays of sunlight that reflect off the melting snow of late winter

The full moon in March is also known as either the Lenten Moon (if it’s the last full moon of winter) or the Paschal Full Moon (if it’s the first full moon of spring).

