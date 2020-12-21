5 Best Outdoor Winter Activities To Check Off Your Holiday Bucket List

Celebrate the holiday season (while staying safe) with one of these must-try outdoor winter activities near Vancouver.

You Might Also Like:

Winter Activities Near Vancouver

PNE Winter Lights, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

The PNE is hosting a winter wonderland drive-thru experience, where guests can enjoy the festivities while staying in the comfort of their own vehicles.

The two-kilometre ‘magical journey to Santa’ features nine enchanted lands filled with glowing lights and festive performers. There’s also an iceberg cave, igloos and a 50-foot Christmas tree. Tickets for December have sold out but there are still some available for Jan. 1st to the 3rd.

Winter Sports, North Shore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

Hit the slopes to take part in your favourite winter sport, like skiing, snowboarding or snowshoeing. Check out Mount Seymour, Cypress or Grouse for a thrilling adventure (and enjoy some absolutely stunning views while you’re at it).

Capilano Suspension Bridge, North Shore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CapBridge (@capilanosuspensionbridge)

Even though Canyon Lights is cancelled, guests can still check out the Capilano Suspension Bridge during the day. It’s even decked out in all the usual Christmas lights.

Keep in mind due to restrictions, it’s only open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. But that still gives you a few hours to take in the dazzling light display along the bridge and throughout the park.

Glow Gardens, Langley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Langley (@glowlangley)

Glow Gardens is back in a whole new way this year. It’s shifted gears to create a magical drive-thru light journey amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It allows for a festive yet socially-distant experience with nearly a million lights to discover along the way. It’s on throughout December all the way until Jan. 9th.

Vallea Lumina, Whistler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604 Now (@604now)

If you happen to be in Whistler, it’s worth noting this one-of-a-kind multimedia experience nightwalk nestled in the picturesque wilderness. It’s the perfect place to visit for a memorable date night—whether it’s a budding socially-distant romance or your longtime lovers.

For more places to explore this winter, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.