It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the sky-scraping Whistler Suspension Bridge has officially reopened for the summer.

Dubbed the Cloudraker Skybridge, this incredible structure is one of the highest of its kind in the world. Standing at 7,200 feet above sea level, it isn’t hard to believe.

RELATED: Canada’s Tallest Suspension Bridge Just Opened in BC and It Looks Terrifying

The relatively new bridge made its debut in 2018 and spans the length across the West Ridge to the peak chair, which crosses high over the Whistler Bowl.

Specifically, the bridge is 130 metres across, so visitors have ample opportunity to tremble while crossing

In addition, the “Raven’s Eye” platform offers 360° views from Whistler’s Peak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 604adventures (@604adventures)

Whistler Cloudraker Skybridge

Based off photos shared online, the sky-high bridge looks truly magical but a little freaky at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silvia (@white29_st)

What’s more, the view from the structure provides stunning, panoramic vistas of the surrounding area. So, if you are brave enough to look around while crossing, you’re in for an optical treat.

The Cloudraker suspension bridge is situated right next to the top station of Peak Chair on Whistler Mountain.

Access is included in the PEAK 2 PEAK 360 Summer Experience ticket, so you can make this attraction part of your adventure – if you dare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by live love canada (@livelovecanada)

The suspension bridge is just one part of Whistler Blackcomb’s impressive $345-million Renaissance project. In fact, they’re looking to add a lot of attractions to the area including a weather-independent adventure centre with waterslides, waves, rope swings and caves.