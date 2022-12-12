West Vancouver’s New Trestle Bridge Just Got a Magical Holiday Lights Makeover

West Vancouver’s latest treetop pathway has been illuminated with Christmas lights for the holiday season.

The 200m long wooden “Trestle Bridge” is situated within British Pacific Properties, on route up to Cypress Mountain Resort. The stunning bridge opened up last year.

The upper Mountain path provides stunning views of the Burrard Inlet, and the Burrard Peninsula.

The Trestle Bridge spans two branches of Cave Creek through the new Uplands neighbourhood of West Vancouver.

Visitors can access it at the intersection of Chippendale Road and Cypress Bowl Road, on the way up Cypress Mountain Resort. Parking is available at 3757 Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver.

The West Vancouver trestle bridge is accessible from 5 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and all day on weekends until 10 pm.

In addition to the Trestle Bridge, visitors can also check out the BPP Cypress Pop-Up Village.

The pop-up village also offers stunning views. The main attraction is The Shed, an outdoor hut style restaurant that serves warm beverages, food and alcohol.

The shed is open from 11 am to 7 pm, daily.

