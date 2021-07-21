8 Waterfront Playgrounds In Metro Vancouver Worth The Summer Day Trip

A trip by the water accompanied with a cool breeze is definitely a treat, especially with high summer temperatures.

Fortunately, living in Beautiful B.C. there are plenty of places where you can watch the kids playing while sipping a beverage and enjoying some beautiful views, and this is especially true for those by the waterfront.

We’ve rounded up some waterfront playgrounds that are definitely worth checking out this summer.

Waterfront Playgrounds To Check Out

New Brighton Park – Vancouver

This is a beautiful area with captivating views of the north shore. The park has 2 playgrounds, a heated outdoor pool, walking trails, beach area, spots to picnic, and a concession stand as well. This popular spot has a variety of activities to keep you and your little ones entertained. There is also a off-leash dog area to bring your family pet as well, so no one gets left out.

Location: 3201 New Brighton Rd, Vancouver, BC V5K 0A1

Charleson Park – Vancouver

This park located at False Creek in Fairview offers a stunning view. The playground has many cool features, including a wooden ship play structure, in-ground trampolines, a spinner/climber feature, and it’s all on a safe rubber surface. Kids often enjoy hours of play here. If you are looking for other parks in Vancouver, check out our Vancouver guide.

Location: 999 Charleson Street, Vancouver, BC V5Z 4A2

Cates Park – North Vancouver

Cates Park is North Vancouver District’s largest seaside park, with a long shoreline allowing for splashing, swimming or beach combing. There a number of amenities at this park, including two playgrounds, a seasonal concession, washrooms, and picnic areas. It is fun to note that Little Cates playground features an area called “the castle”. This is the foundation remains from an old lumber mill, and acts as a barricades and tunnels for kids to explore.

Location: 4141 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver, BC V7G 1A1

Middle Arm Waterfront Park – Richmond

This park area is beautiful due to the stunning views alone. It sits on the waterfront of the Fraser River and overlooks the North Shore Mountains. There is a series of sensory-focused play areas, native and ornamental plantings, public art, and an amphitheatre all right within the park. The giant play tug boat is always a hit with the kids as well. There are a number of other fun parks you can check out in Richmond.

Location: 7411 River Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2W4

Pier Park – New Westminster

This popular area recently got a makeover and it’s better than ever. New West reopened Pier Park Waterfront earlier this year with a massive new playground. It is bright, appealing and has plenty of play structures, all with beautiful views of the water. New Westminster playgrounds in general are plenty cool and worth checking out.

Location: 1 6th St, New Westminster, BC V3M 6Z6

Como Lake – Coquitlam

This is a beautiful park, especially on sunny days. Park goers can enjoy a nice view while sitting to the side of the playground and watching their little ones. The playground itself is perfect for younger kids, with a rubber flooring and nautical themed structures. The area also has a stroller-friendly trail that loops around the lake, perfect for a walk.

Location: 700 Gatensbury Street, Coquitlam

Old Orchard Park – Port Moody

Although not as popular as Rocky Point Park that’s located just across the water, Old Orchard Park is a great hidden gem. Located right at the water, this small hideaway is perfect for a chill family. There are spots for picnics as well as a sandy beach to enjoy. If choose to, you can also cycle, hike and swim, with lots of options for a full summer day of fun.

The Tri-CIties also offer a number of fun playgrounds you should check out if you’re in the area.

Location: 600 Bentley Rd, Port Moody, BC V3H 2W6

Golden Ears Provincial Park – Maple Ridge

Around Alouette Lake, this park allows camping, barbeques and boasts playgrounds with views of the water. The lake is also popular for fishing, and trails can be explored on foot or horseback. There are lots of spots for picnics and trails suitable for those who enjoy hiking.

Location: 24480 Fern Crescent, Maple Ridge

