The Best Spray Parks and Outdoors Pools To Cool Off In The Tri-Cities

As summer revs up, so are the opening of community spray parks and outdoor pools for the little ones.

The Tri-Cities is not short of any of these perfect playscapes that offer a fun way to cool off in the summer heat. Toddlers and school-aged children alike love splashing around at these fun play areas.

We’ve rounded up just some of our favourites in Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and Coquitlam. So if you are in the Tri-Cities or heading there, check out these fun spray parks.

Coquitlam

Blue Mountain Spray Park

This beautiful space has it all. Not only is it a great place to play and get wet, but the park offers a scenic area where many people go for photos and events. It’s a great place to host a summer birthday party as well or play a baseball game.

Location: 975 King Albert Avenue, Coquitlam

Burns Park Spray Park

Known as a little neighbourhood gem, this little park packs a lot of power with residents. It is not overly busy, offers an area for little ones to play in water or playground. If you are into biking, there is also a very well known 15 different trails. in the area that will be enjoyable with or without kids.

Location: 802 Edgar Avenue, Coquitlam

Rochester Spray Park

This park is a popular choice in Coquitlam, and it’s a big one. There is a tonne of green space with a skate park, and a playground with many structures, a soccer field and a picnic shelter. The splash pad is rather spacious with plenty of room to run around for hours.

Location: 1309 Rochester Avenue, Coquitlam

Galloway Spray Park

Another popular choice is this splash zone at Town Centre Park, otherwise known as Galloway Park. There is also a skate park here as well. Amenities also includes a basetball court and large grassy fields to enjoy.

Location: 3404 Galloway Avenue, Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam

Castle Park

When the sun is hot, you will often find kids of all ages cooling off here. This park is the best spot in the city for outdoor celebrations. In addition to the amazing spray park you will find wide open spaces, scenic views, and a colourful playground with a lot of climbing structures. Be prepared to spend a day here.

Location: 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam

Lions Park

Named of the best 3 public parks in Port Coquitlam, Lions Park is always a great place to go on a hot day. There is a large adventure playground and water park complete with a large sand pit. Parents can expect to spend a considerable amount. of time here.

Location: 2300 Lions Way, Port Coquitlam

Gates Park

Another top 3 public park, Gates Park hosts a lot of sports activities in the summer. There are a change rooms, a concession stand, picnic tables and trails. The spray park is in the form of a large water fountain but fun and a loved place by kids during the summer.

Location: 2300 Reeve Street, Port Coquitlam

Port Moody

Ailsa Park

This is a brightly coloured spray park surrounded by lush greens. This park offers a large area to get wet and run around, with multiple water fountains, splash zones and soft padding for kids to enjoy for hours. It’s a perfect place for younger kids and toddlers.

Location: 500 Blk Ailsa Avenue, Port Moody

Easthill Park

This is a friendly park that has great views, a fun play area and is also dog friendly. The park is a great place for young families and is fairly secluded so you do feel like you are getting away from the more highly populated ones. There are also trails around to be enjoyed.

Location: 1385 Union Street, Port Moody

Rocky Point Park

Rocky Point Park typically makes into many lists that involves Port Moody, and for good reason. There is a large colourful splash park and playground, as well as scenic views, a large pier, and the infamous ice cream shop that you must visit. If you are in Port Moody, visiting Rocky Point is always a must.

Location: 2800 Blk Murray Street, Port Moody

