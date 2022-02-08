10 Fun Places To Watch Super Bowl LVI In Metro Vancouver

It’s almost the best day of the year (for football fans).

And part of the excitement is just gathering with a few of your closest friends, enjoying a pint or two and digging into some snacks while watching the big game.

Whether you’re cheering for the Rams or the Bengals (or just there for the star-studded halftime show), these Metro Vancouver pubs are the ultimate place to catch Super Bowl LVI.

Where To Watch The Super Bowl In Metro Vancouver

The Pint, Vancouver

This hot spot is always busy when there’s a big game on. Get your fill of beer and wings while cheering on your favourite team on one of the many screens. The atmosphere here simply can’t be beat and you’ll likely leave with a few more friends than you came in with.

Address: 455 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Rio Theatre, Vancouver

You won’t find a screen bigger than the one at Rio Theatre playing the Super Bowl. The popular Vancouver entertainment venue will be screening the game for a limited amount of fans and it’s completely free to attend. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Address: 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Dublin Calling, Vancouver

The Irish know how to throw a good party and that’s why watching the game at one of the best Irish pubs in town is a good idea. Plus, they have multiple big screens, along with plenty of food and drink offerings. What more could you ask for?

Address: 900 Granville Street, Vancouver

Brewhall, Vancouver

For a different experience, head to Brewhall. They’ll be playing the game on a massive projector. Of course, this spot is also a must for craft beer enthusiasts, with many to choose from as you sit back and enjoy the game.

Address: 97 E 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Personas, Burnaby

This Burnaby gem at Grand Villa Casino is all about game day. So much so, that it even has a specific menu dedicated for the occasion. It includes game day favourites like a burger paired with a Budweiser, hot wings, loaded nachos, sticky ribs and more.

Address: 4331 Dominion Street, Burnaby

Woody’s Pub, Coquitlam

Everyone loves Woody’s in Coquitlam. The pub features 30 beers on tap and will have the game on their 50 TVs and five big screens. They’re also known for their wide variety of wings and other pub grub favourites, like their nachos, deep fried pickles and dry rib bites.

Address: 935 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Match Eatery & Public House, New Westminster

Head to Starlight Casino in New Westminster for a game day of epic proportions at Match Eatery & Public House. The lively sports bar features 27 high-def screens that will almost feel like you’re watching the game in person.

Address: 350 Gifford Street, New Westminster

Baseline’s Pub, Surrey

This sports bar in Surrey is a great place to watch the game. The Super Bowl will be screened on their 15 big screen TVs, so you won’t miss out on any of the action. Their menu will also not disappoint, with all the usual pub fare.

Address: 1938 152 Street, Surrey

The Canadian Brewhouse & Grill, Richmond

There’s few better places to be on game day than at this brewhouse. Fans can watch Super Bowl LVI at any of their locations and enter to win their very own Lombardi Trophy. They’ll also have two-topper 8″ pizzas on special for $7 and $3.99 shots of Jack Daniel’s for the occasion.

Address: 4755 Mcclelland Road, Richmond and 3122 Mt. Lehman Road, Abbotsford

The Pemberton Station Pub, North Vancouver

Catch the game at this pub on the North Shore, which draws in sports fans with its large screens and pub fare. Dig into their flatbreads, clubhouse, pizzas, crunchy cauliflower bites and much more. They also have a rotating selection of beers on tap and other special features.

Address: 135 Pemberton Avenue, North Vancouver

