As the number of commercial break-ins rise amid the pandemic, the Vancouver Police Department has deployed its “public safety trailer” in the downtown core.

To help deter property crime, the trailer comes with several elevated cameras to watch over the area.

RELATED: Body Break Duo Return To Teach Canadians How to Social Distance (VIDEO)

“With, you know, less people on the streets, you definitely do need to be more careful,” Victor Perez told CTV News, on his way to work. “Just because there’s less eyes. Who knows what could happen.”

The #VPD is taking significant steps to combat property crime in the city. We have deployed our public safety trailer in downtown Vancouver to help deter thieves. The trailer includes several cameras. #CrimePrevention pic.twitter.com/nTI6S5OdCH — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 30, 2020

As a security measure, many stores downtown have boarded up their windows to stop potential break-ins. That includes storefronts like Lululemon, Aritzia, Coach and Dior. And Lululemon now has 24 hour security surveillance outside of its location on Robson and Burrard Street.

The Vancouver Police Department reported 167 commercial break-ins from March 1-24th. The largest increase happened in downtown Vancouver, where there were 45 break-ins during that same period.

“It appears thieves are attempting to take advantage of commercial spaces that are closed due to social distancing measures. We are targeting these offenders aggressively on several levels,” said Chief Adam Palmer, Vancouver Police.

For more stories around Vancouver, head to our News section.