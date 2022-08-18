12 Vintage Photos Of The Pacific National Exhibition From 80s

Visiting the Pacific National Exhibition has been an annual tradition for many families for over a century now.

The highly-anticipated event returned this year with many attractions, including a wicked lineup of musical performers for its Summer Night Concert Series.

RELATED: Take A Look At The 2021 PNE Prize Home Located in South Surrey (PHOTOS)

The PNE first opened its doors in 1910 and was known as “The Industrial Exhibition.” During this time it was meant to showcase our beautiful province to the rest of the world. It was the second largest event of its kind in all of North America, after the New York State Fair.

Take a look at these 12 vintage photos of the PNE, they were all taken throughout the 1970’s and 80’s.

Today, the PNE is the largest annual ticketed event in BC and attracts well over 900,000 people during its 17-day span.

More vintage moments in Vancouver:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.