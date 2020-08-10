Video Of B.C. Man Ranting At Restaurant Owner Goes Viral

A video of a B.C. man has gone viral, as it shows him yelling at restaurant owner for apparently not making his food on time.

Amanda Toms caught the video at the Chinese Garden restaurant in Sorrento B.C., just east of Kamloops.

“I witnessed this while waiting for our food [Friday] evening at Chinese Garden in Blind Bay. There are no words to describe how disgusting this behaviour is. A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way. This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people,” the Facebook post read.

TW: Abusive language/terrifying behaviour. So I witnessed this while waiting for our food this evening at Chinese Garden in Blind Bay. There are no words to describe how disgusting this behaviour is. A delay on food (on a Friday night at dinner time) is no excuse to treat people this way. This restaurant is a local gem and the owners are wonderful people. Be kind, it’s not that fucking hard.*Not on tape is him speeding in and out of the parking lot squealing his tires and nearly swerving into parked cars in the lot. Posted by Amanda Toms on Friday, August 7, 2020

In the video, you can hear the man using abusive language while he claims to have waited an hour before picking his food up.

The video has gotten thousands of shares online and was even picked up by TMZ.

Tensions must be running high, as there was another incident where a woman randomly tripped an 84-year-old woman on the street.

