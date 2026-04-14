Vancouver’s Late-Night Scene Gets a Boost with Osetra’s New After-Hours Menu

Vancouver’s late-night dining scene just got a serious upgrade. Osetra has introduced a new late-night menu designed for those who aren’t ready to call it a night after dinner. Available nightly from 10:30 pm to midnight, the offering brings together bold seafood dishes, indulgent comfort plates, and a focused cocktail lineup.

At a time when late-night food options in the city remain limited, Osetra is leaning into the gap, creating a space where the night can continue without compromising on quality.

A seafood-driven take on late-night comfort

At the centre of the new menu are two standout dishes that push beyond typical late-night fare.

The Uni Fritters highlight locally sourced Vancouver Island uni, folded into a Calabrian chili and pickled ginger rice fritter. Each bite is finished with a citrus-forward spice and served with a ginger-scallion house-made mayonnaise.

Meanwhile, the Prawn & Scallop Katsu Burger reimagines a classic late-night staple through a coastal lens. The lime-cured seafood patty is layered with sauce gribiche, shredded cabbage, and served on a house-made brioche bun. In true Osetra fashion, it’s topped with both caviar and local salmon ikura.

Together, these dishes strike a balance between indulgent and refined, exactly what you want at 11:30 pm.

Familiar favourites, still in the mix

Alongside the new additions, guests can still order from a curated selection of Osetra’s signature offerings.

That includes raw bar highlights like red tuna and scallop crudo, as well as caviar paired with waffles. For those looking to go all in, the restaurant’s Collection Platter offers a premium seafood spread designed for sharing.

With menu items ranging from $13 to $295, the late-night experience can be as casual or as elevated as you want it to be.

Cocktails built for the final hours

Of course, no late-night menu is complete without the right drinks.

Osetra’s after-hours cocktail lineup focuses on refined takes on familiar classics. Expect their versions of the Vesper, Negroni, and Espresso Martini, all designed to match the pace of the evening, whether you’re just getting started or winding things down.

A different energy after dark

As the evening shifts into late night, so does the atmosphere.

The experience at Osetra becomes more relaxed and social, with an energy that feels distinct from traditional dinner service. It’s less about formal dining and more about sharing plates, ordering another round, and staying a little longer.

And in a city still catching up when it comes to late-night options, that shift feels timely.