Vancouver Can Expect Up To 23 Degrees This Week, Says Weather Forecast

Vancouverites can expect a few warmer days ahead, with up to 23 degrees promised in the weather forecast.

On Monday, the city will see up to 21 degree weather, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will stay the same, but with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop to 20 degrees with rain and clouds, according to Environment Canada.

That will all clear up by Thursday, as Vancouver will get up to 23 degrees and have pure sunny skies. On Friday, we can expect the same thing.

The Weather Network had predicted a slow start to summer in B.C. and that weather forecast wasn’t wrong. While summer officially kicked off this weekend, most other parts of Canada saw warmer days.

Toronto had 30 degree temperatures and even Yellowknife, N.T. had temperatures in the early 20’s, while Vancouver had 17 degrees on Saturday.

