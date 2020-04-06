It seems warmer spring temperatures may finally be here, as Vancouver will get up to 14 degree weather this week.

This week’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures staying fairly consistent throughout the week.

While Monday will be all sun, Environment Canada reports 11 degrees throughout the day. Tuesday is about the same, but with a touch of clouds.

By mid-week, temperatures will get even warmer, as you can expect 13 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will see full sun.

And while there will be a mix of sun and clouds Friday, that day will get up to 14 degrees.

The nice weather may be tempting to go out and enjoy, but remember to stay away from busy areas and keep your trips to the neighbourhood. Social distancing is still key at this time.

