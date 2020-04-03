Molson Canadian Launches Virtual Happy Hour To Support Local Bars

Molson Canadian has just launched an initiative to help support local businesses by offering customers a complimentary gift card for participating in their Virtual Happy Hour.

The new movement aims to bring Canadians together (but apart) during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the month of April, those who connect with friends virtually while enjoying a pint can get a pretty sweet deal.

Those who share a screenshot of their #VirtualHappyHour on Instagram or Twitter will receive a $25 gift card to enjoy post-isolation. All you have to do is tag @molsoncanadian and your favourite local bar or pub (to use the gift card at in the future when it’s safe again to do so).

“For now, while we can’t raise one at our favourite local spot, we can raise one for it, and with the promise of an IRL meet-up to come,” says Joy Ghosh, NA Marketing Director, Molson Family of Brands.

“Supporting local businesses in the good times and the not so good times—is part of John Molson’s legacy as one of Canada’s first entrepreneurs.”

Ghosh said the initiative is not limited to Molson beers, so whatever your poison is (in the beer family)—it’s time for a virtual cheers.

The program will run until April 30th or until supplies last.

