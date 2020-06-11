Vancouver Transit Ridership Has Jumped 85% In The Last Week

It looks like TransLink is getting back on track, as transit ridership in Vancouver jumped 85% in the last week.

TransLink reported the new statistics, Wednesday, saying the numbers were far higher than they were in the second week of April. That was when TransLink saw its lowest rate of ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the week of April 5-11th, there were 1,396,000 boardings, compared to 2,578,000 boardings May 31-June 6th.

“I’m very pleased to see our customers gradually returning to the transit system,” said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a statement.

However, that number is still 33% of what it was this time last year.

TransLink increased capacity on its buses from 50% to 75% on June 1st, while reintroducing transit fares.

The Vancouver transit company had lost millions amid the pandemic, but is slowly making a recovery.

