A Vancouver Restaurant Was Marked The Second Best In Canada

The 100 best restaurants across Canada have been revealed and Vancouver is home to 18 of them.

Canada’s 100 Best published its list this week, as restaurants begin to reopen across the province. The rankings are based on a poll from 103 national judges.

Among the list of best restaurants is St. Lawrence, which ranks the best in Vancouver, as well as B.C. It’s also the second best in all of Canada.

The Powell Street spot serves classic French and traditional Quebecois dishes in an elegant setting.

“The regular menu, which has always been guided by his singular vision, still features individually portioned venison tourtière under golden domes of pâte brisée and beautifully brined pork chops topped with melted Oka cheese,” states the review.

Other top Vancouver spots on the list include Kissa Tanto, Hawksworth, Boulevard, La Quercia, Botanist, and L’Abattoir.

Meanwhile, Burnaby’s The Pear Tree came in at 80, while Galiano Island’s Pilgrimme made it to 82.

So, what’s your favourite Vancouver spot?

