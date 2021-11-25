This Vancouver Patio Has Transformed Into A Stunning Winter Wonderland

Do not let the season pass without coming to this magical patio.

Glowbal Restaurant has turned its already beautiful patio into a Winter Wonderland-themed oasis.

The popular restaurant in downtown Vancouver will give you Christmas vibes with fireplaces, holiday baubles, and decked out Christmas trees.

Not only is Glowbal a great place to have dinner and drinks, but this patio has been an Instagram photo-worth haven. Wrapped in holiday decor such as wreaths and lights, this place is a perfect backdrop for that holiday photo.

In addition to the beauty, the restaurant boasts heart-warming dishes in West Coast cuisine. You can also enjoy festive drinks such as: Mulled Wine, Gingerbread Eggnog, and Jingle Juice.

While you’re there, you may also want to try out their well-known pasta mixed in the cheese wheel, “Table Side Linguine Cacio e Pepe“.

If you are looking to go, be sure to make reservations in advance as spaces tend to fill out fast.

Glowbal

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Hours: Open for lunch, dinner, and happy hour from 11:30 a.m. until late, weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m.

Booking: On their website

Phone: 604-602-0835

