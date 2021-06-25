BBQ Boat In False Creek Is The Definition of ‘Summer Goals’

Meagan Gill | June 25, 2021
Travel & Outdoors
The Summer months are officially here. Consequently, that means BBQing and soaking up the sun.

Better yet, why not do it while floating around in a boat?

You can combine these two Summer favourites with this epic boat ride that lets you grill up some eats while floating around False Creek.

Joe’s BBQ Boat is a donut shaped device that allows guests to sit in a circle, with a BBQ grill in the middle.

Guests can bring their own food and grill up a storm while enjoy scenic waterfront views all around them.

 

The party boats can be rented in both Vancouver and Victoria. There is currently 4 boats available, and each time slot is for 2.5 hours, where 2 of those hours will be yours to safely BBQ on the water.

You will be the captain of your own party, driving it along the water, and a boating license is not required. However, the guests will need to undergo a 30 minute safety demonstration. There’s also a maximum of eight people allowed in one boat.

 

Joe’s BBQ Boat Vancouver

Location: 1820 Mast Tower Lane on Granville Island.

Cost: $299 for a 2.5 hour time slot

Booking: Online on their website

