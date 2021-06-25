BBQ Boat In False Creek Is The Definition of ‘Summer Goals’

The Summer months are officially here. Consequently, that means BBQing and soaking up the sun.

Better yet, why not do it while floating around in a boat?

You can combine these two Summer favourites with this epic boat ride that lets you grill up some eats while floating around False Creek.

Joe’s BBQ Boat is a donut shaped device that allows guests to sit in a circle, with a BBQ grill in the middle.

Guests can bring their own food and grill up a storm while enjoy scenic waterfront views all around them.

The party boats can be rented in both Vancouver and Victoria. There is currently 4 boats available, and each time slot is for 2.5 hours, where 2 of those hours will be yours to safely BBQ on the water.

You will be the captain of your own party, driving it along the water, and a boating license is not required. However, the guests will need to undergo a 30 minute safety demonstration. There’s also a maximum of eight people allowed in one boat.

Joe’s BBQ Boat Vancouver

Location: 1820 Mast Tower Lane on Granville Island.

Cost: $299 for a 2.5 hour time slot

Booking: Online on their website