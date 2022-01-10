Fancy Vancouver Hotel Named One of World’s Most Beautiful

If you’re planning a fancy stay in Vancouver, why not consider one of the city’s most beautiful hotels.

A UK company named Money, recently looked at five-star luxury hotels around the world and made a list based on how often they were hashtagged on Instagram.

Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver was the only Canadian Hotel to make it to the top 20 of the most beautiful hotels in North and Central America list.

The hotel ranked as number 16 on the list of North and Central America’s top 20 most beautiful five-star hotels, with 15,772 Instagram tags. It is also interesting to note that no other Canadian hotel made the overall list

Top 20 beautiful hotels in North and Central America

Bellagio Las Vegas, Nevada with 161,088 Instagram hashtags The Plaza, New York New York, New York with 160,237 Instagram hashtags Beverly Hills Hotel Los Angeles, California with 127,297 Instagram hashtags Halekulani Honolulu, Hawaii with 93,179 Instagram hashtags Excellence El Carmen Dominican Republic with 55,889 Instagram hashtags 1 Hotel South Beach Miami, Florida with 39,508 Instagram hashtags Sandals Barbados Barbados with 30,036 Instagram hashtags The Broadmoor Colorado Springs, Colorado with 27,178 Instagram hashtags Finest Playa Mujeres Cancun, Mexico with 23,148 Instagram hashtags Sandals Royal Bahamian Nassau, Bahamas with 23,041 Instagram hashtags Sandals Royal Caribbean Jamaica with 21,988 Instagram hashtags Sandals Emerald Bay Great Exuma Bahamas with 18,674 Instagram hashtags Rosewood Mayakoba Playa del Carmen, Mexico with 18,383 Instagram hashtags Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Jamaica with 18,277 Instagram hashtags The Breakers Palm Beach Palm Beach, Florida with 17,269 Instagram hashtags Fairmont Pacific Rim Vancouver, Canada with 15,772 Instagram hashtags Sandals Grande Antigua Antigua and Barbuda with 15,197 Instagram hashtags Mandarin Oriental Miami, Florida with 15,115 Instagram hashtags Shutters On The Beach Santa Monica, California with 14,718 Instagram hashtags Secrets The Vine Cancun Cancun, Mexico with 14,528 Instagram hashtags

To anyone that’s been to the Fairmont Pacific Rim though, this may not come as a surprise. The hotel has constantly ranked high on many international lists throughout the years.

Take A Look Inside

Located at 1038 Canada Place, this 5-star hotel is right at the waterfront and has some of the best views in the city. Overlooking the downtown waterfront with views of Canada Place, Stanley Park, and the North Shore.

Not only that, but the hotel has amazing spa amenities and a trendy bar & restaurant that is frequented by celebrities.

