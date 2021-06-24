An Unprecedented ‘Heat Dome’ Is Headed Straight Towards Vancouver

Warm temperatures arrived on the first day of summer, and Vancouver has been cookin’ since.

The city is currently experiencing a heat wave and Environment Canada continues to issue warnings across the province to Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and central B.C.

Officials are keeping a close eye on the temperatures as it could be record-breaking. In fact, the current heat wave could lead to a “heat dome” of potentially dangerous temperatures this weekend.

RELATED: Vancouver’s Sizzling Temperatures Will Be Hotter Than L.A. This Week

Temperatures of between 34°C – 36°C are forecasted for Metro Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday and even hotter inland.

The warnings come as a high-pressure ridge moves over B.C. and forces cooler Pacific air northbound.

It’s recommended that people take caution and drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and to check in on older family, friends and neighbours. Also be extra cautious and not to leave pets or people in a parked vehicle. It’s not certain if this heat wave will break the record (44°C), however it’s still going to be a heat wave that needs to be handled with pre-cautions. You Might Also Like: BC Is Home To A Giant Inflatable Water Park In The Middle Of A Lake

This Kid-Friendly Hike Leads You To One Of BC’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls

For more local news and updates, head to our News section.