An Unprecedented ‘Heat Dome’ Is Headed Straight Towards Vancouver

Warm temperatures arrived on the first day of summer, and Vancouver has been cookin’ since.
The city is currently experiencing a heat wave and Environment Canada continues to issue warnings across the province to Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan and central B.C.
Officials are keeping a close eye on the temperatures as it could be record-breaking. In fact, the current heat wave could lead to a “heat dome” of potentially dangerous temperatures this weekend.
RELATED: Vancouver’s Sizzling Temperatures Will Be Hotter Than L.A. This Week
Temperatures of between 34°C – 36°C are forecasted for Metro Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday and even hotter inland.
The warnings come as a high-pressure ridge moves over B.C. and forces cooler Pacific air northbound.
For more local news and updates, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.