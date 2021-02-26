A U.S. Based Epidemiologist and Health Economist has taken to Twitter to reveal that he feels B.C. is the “Florida of Canada” in terms of COVID-19 handling.
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has been very vocal since the start of the pandemic, trying to warn people that the virus had a potential to become a global pandemic, which it did. He now aims to warn B.C. to be careful.
RELATED:
- B.C. Is Reportedly a Long Way from Achieving Immunity to COVID-19
- Here’s Where Travellers Will Quarantine After Landing at YVR For $2,000
He says that his tweet about B.C. was intended to serve the same purpose, and that he is trying to warn people to be vigilant. He runs down this thoughts on several provinces, and is not shy of his support for mask mandates in schools.
Dear friends in British Columbia🇨🇦—you are a beautiful place & I’ve had family live/study there. You handled pandemic well last year. But BC is not doing well right now—it has the highest R currently in 🇨🇦—1.54 (figure from @DFisman) & the highest new cases per capita. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1Ku6IqRXEY
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 25, 2021
Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked what she thought of the comparison on Thursday. Her response was, “I think in some ways we’re the Florida of Canada in that we have milder winters, but I don’t think in terms of the pandemic that we have many comparisons.”
Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding did give credit to B.C. for how they handled things last year, however says that the same cannot be said currently.
He also said that B.C. has the highest number of new cases per capita. This is why he deemed it the “Florida of Canada.”
When looking just at positivity rates, Canada is averaging at 3.7% as of February 25. The positivity rate in B.C. is currently 4.3%.
Florida’s positivity rate is sitting at 6.1%.
Do you believe Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding’s comments are fair or is his comparison going too far? In addition, should BC be implementing further restrictions similar to those in other provinces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.