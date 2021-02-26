A U.S. Doctor Referred To B.C. As The “Florida of Canada” Regarding COVID-19

Christina Chandra | February 26, 2021
News
florida of canada b.c.
Photo: GoToVan / Flickr

A U.S. Based Epidemiologist and Health Economist has taken to Twitter to reveal that he feels B.C. is the “Florida of Canada” in terms of COVID-19 handling.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has been very vocal since the start of the pandemic, trying to warn people that the virus had a potential to become a global pandemic, which it did. He now aims to warn B.C. to be careful.

RELATED: 

He says that his tweet about B.C. was intended to serve the same purpose, and that he is trying to warn people to be vigilant. He runs down this thoughts on several provinces, and is not shy of his support for mask mandates in schools.

Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked what she thought of the comparison on Thursday. Her response was, “I think in some ways we’re the Florida of Canada in that we have milder winters, but I don’t think in terms of the pandemic that we have many comparisons.”

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding did give credit to B.C. for how they handled things last year, however says that the same cannot be said currently.

He also said that B.C. has the highest number of new cases per capita. This is why he deemed it the “Florida of Canada.”

When looking just at positivity rates, Canada is averaging at 3.7% as of February 25. The positivity rate in B.C. is currently 4.3%.

Florida’s positivity rate is sitting at 6.1%.

Do you believe Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding’s comments are fair or is his comparison going too far? In addition, should BC be implementing further restrictions similar to those in other provinces? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

 

For more updates in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.

Log in or create an account to save content