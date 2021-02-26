A U.S. Based Epidemiologist and Health Economist has taken to Twitter to reveal that he feels B.C. is the “Florida of Canada” in terms of COVID-19 handling.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has been very vocal since the start of the pandemic, trying to warn people that the virus had a potential to become a global pandemic, which it did. He now aims to warn B.C. to be careful.

He says that his tweet about B.C. was intended to serve the same purpose, and that he is trying to warn people to be vigilant. He runs down this thoughts on several provinces, and is not shy of his support for mask mandates in schools.

Dear friends in British Columbia🇨🇦—you are a beautiful place & I’ve had family live/study there. You handled pandemic well last year. But BC is not doing well right now—it has the highest R currently in 🇨🇦—1.54 (figure from @DFisman) & the highest new cases per capita. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/1Ku6IqRXEY — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 25, 2021