8 New Skytrain Stations Approved For the Surrey and Langley Extension

It’s official, there will be a Surrey to Langley Skytrain extension.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on July 9th while also confirming federal funding. The Canadian government will provide up to $1.3 billion dollars for the project which will revolve around 8 new stations spread across 16km between the two cities.

The project will begin immediately, and Langley Mayor Val van den Broek hopes it will be completed by 2025.

The Langley to Surrey SkyTrain extension project will extend the existing Expo Line from King George SkyTrain station to Langley City Centre. Construction will be broken down to two major stages, with 4 stations within each phase.

The project will also feature 3 more bus exchanges, 55 additional SkyTrain vehicles, more park and ride spaces, and an operations and maintenance centre.

Stage 1

This stage will start with 4 stations and will take an estimated 5.5 years to complete. The areas will include:

140 Street (Surrey Central) 152 Street (Fleetwood) 160 Street (Fleetwood) 166 Street (Fleetwood)



Stage 2

This stage will complete the remaining 4 stations which include:

184 Street (Clayton)

190 Street (Clayton)

196 Street (Cloverdale)

203 Street (Langley)

Connecting Communities

As a result of the new stations and extension, it would allow for growth and community building in a number of areas around Surrey. The main areas to benefit from this would be Fleetwood, Surrey City Centre, West Clayton, East Clayton, and East Cloverdale.

Not only will the extension benefit transportation but will increase access to opportunities and housing, support support economic development in all of these areas.

You can read more about how the routes will be mapped out by visiting Translink.

For more local updates across Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.