After adding sanitizer dispensers across SkyTrain stations, TransLink must now bolt them down, as thieves have been trying to steal them.

The transit authority added the dispensers in April, as a way to help people stop the spread of COVID-19.

But the company reported this week that four dispenser stands were vandalized and the hand sanitizer had been stolen.

Hand sanitizer and protective gear have been a hot commodity since the pandemic began. Police even stopped one man from allegedly stealing masks from a retirement home.

In response to the thefts, TransLink is chaining the dispensers down.

“The current hand sanitizers were quickly leased. We’re looking at more professional ones that we can bolt to the floor in key locations,” said Michel Ladrak, the CEO of the BC Rapid Transit Company, to CTV News.

TransLink has been asking riders to wear masks during their journey, as ridership is beginning to increase.

