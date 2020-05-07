Police Arrest Two Men For Stealing 6,000 Masks From A Retirement Home

Vancouver Police have arrested two men after they reportedly stole more than 6,000 masks from a retirement home.

The incident happened last week when 28-year-old Jesse Coutlee broke into a storage area at Terraces On 7th.

The man then took “several cases of face masks and hand sanitizer” from the South Granville retirement home.

“Healthcare workers are on the front line of this pandemic and they are putting their lives at risk every day. Having this vital equipment taken from them is very upsetting and frustrating,” said Constable Tania Visintin of the VPD in a release.

Surveillance allegedly shows Coutlee loading stolen boxes into a black sedan, with the help of another unidentified male suspect.

It was later discovered the men were selling the items through social media. Police are currently recommending multiple charges.

